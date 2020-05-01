The NIH Obesity Research Task Force was established to accelerate progress in obesity research across the NIH, given the importance of the obesity epidemic as a public health problem and its relevance to the missions of most of the NIH Institutes, Centers, and Offices (ICs). The Task Force is co-chaired by the Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, Dr. Griffin P. Rodgers; the Director of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, Dr. Gary H. Gibbons; and the Director of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, Dr. Diana W. Bianchi. Participants on the Task Force represent these and many other NIH ICs. Learn more on the NIH Obesity Research Task Force website.