K25: Mentored Quantitative Research Career Development Award
Most recent NIDDK funding announcement: PA-20-199 (no clinical trials) and PA-20-197 (clinical trials)
The K25 at NIDDK
The purpose of the Mentored Quantitative Research Career Development Award is to attract to NIH-relevant research those investigators whose quantitative science and engineering research has thus far not been focused primarily on questions of health and disease.
The NIDDK does not issue a separate announcement for this program, but accepts applications submitted in response to the NIH K25 parent funding opportunity announcement.
The NIDDK gives preference to junior faculty members.
Award Highlights
- 3 to 5 years of non-renewable support
- provides research support and career development for individuals without prior experience in biomedical research, but who hold a doctoral degree in one of the quantitative sciences
- supports “protected time” for a period of supervised study and research for productive professionals with quantitative (e.g., mathematics, statistics, economics, computer science, imaging science, informatics, physics, chemistry) and engineering backgrounds to integrate their expertise with NIH-relevant research
Funding
NIDDK will provide
- up to $90,000 per year for salary
- appropriate fringe benefits
- up to $40,000 per year for research support for K25 awards
Eligibility
We encourage K25 applications in all areas of research supported by the NIDDK.
Principal Investigator
- Advanced degree in quantitative area of science or engineering
- minimum of 9 calendar months (75% of the year) dedicated effort to the K25
- Have little or no experience in biomedical research
Applying
Applicants must identify a mentor in a discipline of interest to the NIDDK and develop an application that will incorporate both didactic coursework as well as a research project to take advantage of the applicant's background as well as the mentor's expertise.
Deadlines
New Applications
- February 12
- June 12
- October 12
Resubmissions
- March 12
- July 12
- November 12
Staff Contact
Contact the appropriate program director from the list of Career Development Staff Contacts.