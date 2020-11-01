K25: Mentored Quantitative Research Career Development Award

Most recent NIDDK funding announcement: PA-20-199 (no clinical trials) and PA-20-197 (clinical trials)

The K25 at NIDDK

The purpose of the Mentored Quantitative Research Career Development Award is to attract to NIH-relevant research those investigators whose quantitative science and engineering research has thus far not been focused primarily on questions of health and disease.

The NIDDK does not issue a separate announcement for this program, but accepts applications submitted in response to the NIH K25 parent funding opportunity announcement.

The NIDDK gives preference to junior faculty members.

Award Highlights

3 to 5 years of non-renewable support

provides research support and career development for individuals without prior experience in biomedical research, but who hold a doctoral degree in one of the quantitative sciences

supports “protected time” for a period of supervised study and research for productive professionals with quantitative (e.g., mathematics, statistics, economics, computer science, imaging science, informatics, physics, chemistry) and engineering backgrounds to integrate their expertise with NIH-relevant research

Funding

NIDDK will provide

up to $90,000 per year for salary

appropriate fringe benefits

up to $40,000 per year for research support for K25 awards

Eligibility

We encourage K25 applications in all areas of research supported by the NIDDK.

Principal Investigator

Advanced degree in quantitative area of science or engineering

minimum of 9 calendar months (75% of the year) dedicated effort to the K25

Have little or no experience in biomedical research

Applying

Applicants must identify a mentor in a discipline of interest to the NIDDK and develop an application that will incorporate both didactic coursework as well as a research project to take advantage of the applicant's background as well as the mentor's expertise.

Deadlines

New Applications

February 12

June 12

October 12

Resubmissions

March 12

July 12

November 12

Staff Contact

Contact the appropriate program director from the list of Career Development Staff Contacts.