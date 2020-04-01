NMRI Community/Faith Based Research Subgroup

Background

This subgroup is comprised of researchers conducting studies in community and faith-based settings. Although its aims will evolve, the basic purpose of the subgroup is to provide a forum to dialogue, share resources, and engage in collaborative writing and research projects. If you are interested in joining the subgroup please email Winnie Martinez. You must be a NMRI member, or have attended a NMRI meeting in the past 3 years to join.

If you are a current member and would like the member directory, please contact Winnie.