NMRI Mentor/Mentee Program

About the Program

Mentoring gives young investigators the opportunity to work closely with senior investigators in research areas of interest to both the mentor and mentee. The Network of Minority Health Research Investigators (NMRI) encourages participants to share their expertise and knowledge through mentoring. NMRI workshops help match those wishing to be a mentor with those wishing to secure a mentor.

Become a Mentor

If you are a NMRI participant or member, you are eligible to mentor:

Become a Mentee

If you are a NMRI member, you are eligible to be a mentee:

  • NMRI Eligibility for NMRI membership is determined by the enrollment form, which is filled out upon requesting to participate in NMRI
  • Request a Mentor Form
    • Due to the virtual platform of the 2021 NMRI Annual Workshop, request for mentor form must be received no later than March 31 to receive a Mentor for the April 28-30, 2021 Workshop.