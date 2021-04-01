  1. Home
Suggested Resources

Below are resources that the OMHRC staff thought would be helpful to researchers.

Resources for Junior Investigators

Funding Process

Visit this section of the NIDDK website to learn about tips for applicants, where to register prior to applying for a grant, how the peer review process works, and more

Twelve Tips for Reviewers

An article from the Association for Psychological Science

Mentoring and Career Development 

Minority Medical Student Award Program

An 8- to 12-week research experience for students from the United States and Canada in their early years of medical school 

Applied Statistics in Biological Systems (ASIBS) Short Course

The goal of the ASIBS Short Course is to provide early stage investigators from academic medical centers across the nation a unique training opportunity to gain proficiency in biostatistical methodology and statistical computing. We offer travel/lodging scholarships to underrepresented minorities who are not supported by NIH training grants.

Journal of the American Society of Nephrology’s Editorial Fellowship Program

Early career scientists and junior faculty are encouraged to apply for the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology’s editorial fellowship program, which is accepting applications through April 30. Selected fellows will be mentored by an Associate or Deputy Editor.