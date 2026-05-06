Kidney Developmental Biology & Aging

Research on the developing and aging kidney.

The Kidney Developmental Biology and Aging program focuses on fundamental mechanisms through which the kidney develops and ages. Specific areas involving the mechanisms of cell fate specification, differentiation of kidney cell types, angiogenesis and innervation of the kidney during development and aging. The program also supports research on kidney stem cell biology as well as bioengineering.

Find active NIDDK-specific funding opportunities on the NIH Grants & Funding website.

Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. Visit the NIH’s Center for Scientific Review website to search for study sections.

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Research Training

NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.

Small Business

NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.

Human Subjects Research

NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.

Translational Research

NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.