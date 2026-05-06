SHINE & SHINE II Programs
Comparing two programs that are Stimulating Hematology Investigation: New Endeavors (SHINE)
The SHINE programs provide support for research in nonmalignant hematology research activities.
|PROGRAM DETAILS
|SHINE
|SHINE II
|Most Recent Announcement
|PAS-22-096
|PAS-21-150
|Who Should Apply?
|Principal Investigators at any stage of career development
|Established investigators
|Grant Activity
|R01
|R01
|Project Period
|Up to 5 years may be requested
|Up to 3 years may be requested
|Budget
|Modular up to $250k Direct Costs/year; Non-modular up $500k DC/year; If > $500k DC/yr, approval to submit application must be obtained six weeks prior to receipt date
|Up to $200k DC/yr may be requested
|Scientific Scope
|Specific topics are featured via open forum workshop. Attendees identify gaps in knowledge. These gaps are published as a Notice in the NIH Guide. Applicants are encouraged to contact Program Officials by sending a draft of specific aims by email.
|Topics that are within scope of the NIDDK Hematology program are acceptable. Applicants are encouraged to contact Program Officials by sending a draft of specific aims by email.
|Funds Available
|Set-aside funds vary each year and amounts are published in the NIH guide.
|Set-aside funds vary each year and amounts are published in the NIH Guide.
|Awards
|R01 applications that score within published "paylines" are funded with NIDDK appropriations. SHINE applications that score beyond the payline are considered for funding with the set-aside funds
|R01 applications that score within published "paylines" are funded with NIDDK appropriations. SHINE applications that score beyond the payline are considered for funding with the set-aside funds
Related Links
-
-
View related clinical trials from ClinicalTrials.gov.
-
Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. View related study sections from the NIH's Center for Scientific Review.
Research Resources
NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.
- Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
- NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
- NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.
Additional Research Programs
Research Training
NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.Learn about NIDDK Research Training Programs
Small Business
Small Business Programs
NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.Learn about NIDDK Small Business Programs
Human Subjects Research
Human Subjects Research
NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.Learn about Human Subjects Research
Translational Research
NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities
Meetings & Workshops
Supports researchers with tools to enhance scientific rigor, reproducibility, and transparency, and provides a big data knowledge base for genomic and pathway hypothesis generation.
Providing education and training for the next generation of biomedical and behavioral scientist
-
NIH Common Fund
Learn about current projects and view funding opportunities sponsored by the NIH Common Fund.
-
Planning to Apply? Register Early
Registration is required at eRA Commons and grants.gov and can take 4 weeks.