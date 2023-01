Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, & Metabolic Diseases

Abraham, Kristin kristin.abraham@nih.gov 301-451-8048 Program Director The role of inflammation in the pathophysiology of metabolic disease and the use of mouse models in metabolic phenotyping

Akolkar, Beena beena.akolkar@nih.gov 240-593-1733 Program Director Clinical research in the prevention and immunopathogenesis of Type 1 Diabetes and the genetics and genomics of Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

Arreaza-Rubin, Guillermo guillermo.arreaza-rubin@nih.gov 301-594-4724 Program Director Diabetes and endocrine disease bioengineering and glucose sensing

Arrowchis, Leeanna leeanna.arrowchis@nih.gov 301-594-3612 Program Analyst Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases and Common Fund Metabolomics Program

Blondel, Olivier olivier.blondel@nih.gov 301-263-4342 Program Director Pathophysiology of the endocrine pancreas in diabetes; technology development (i.e. genomics and systems biology) in metabolic disease

Broadney, Miranda miranda.broadney@nih.gov 301-594-6841 Program Director Pediatrics, Pediatric Endocrinology, Clinical Management of Diabetes Mellitus, Insulin Resistance, Pediatric Obesity

Burch, Henry henry.burch@nih.gov 301-827-0827 Program Director Clinical studies utilizing existing digital health technology for the prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes, clinical and basic science studies involving non-neoplastic disorders of the thyroid, clinical studies involving medical and novel dietary treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Castle, Arthur arthur.castle@nih.gov 301-594-7719 Program Director Functional metabolomics and technology development to measure metabolic disease; fellowships and institutional training grants

Center, Maureen maureen.center@nih.gov 301-402-3269 Program Director, Diabetes Behavioral Science Health Psychology, Behavioral Science, Clinical Management of Diabetes

Cooke, Bradley brad.cooke@nih.gov 301-480-9896 Program Director Developmental Neuroendocrinology, Electrophysiology, and Cognitive Neuroscience

Cowie, Catherine catherine.cowie@nih.gov 301-594-8804 Program Director Epidemiology of diabetes, including development, control, interventions and complications

Eggerman, Thomas thomas.eggerman@nih.gov 301-594-8813 Program Director Cystic fibrosis research and translation centers, Cystic Fibrosis basic research and clinical trials, rare metabolic diseases basic and clinical trials, clinical islet transplantation registry; advanced artificial pancreas clinical trials, post COVID-19 new onset diabetes

Green, Neal neal.green@nih.gov 301-594-8815 Project Manager (Contractor) Clinical trials specialist, Islet transplantation, DSMB/OSMB/EEC Administration

Haft, Carol Renfrew carol.haft@nih.gov 301-594-7689 Program Director Adipocyte development and biology in various fat depots; protein trafficking, secretion, processing and ER stress in metabolic disease

Hwa, Albert albert.hwa@nih.gov 301-451-1525 Program Director Basic mechanisms underlying the organogenesis and regeneration of pancreatic islets during health and disease; generation of islet cells from stem cells for disease modeling and regenerative medicine

Jones, Teresa teresa.jones@nih.gov 301-435-2996 Program Director Diabetic Foot Consortium, diabetic wound healing, diabetic neuropathy, basic and clinical research of diabetes complications involving multiple organ systems

Lancaster, Destiny destiny.lancaster@nih.gov 301-827-0767 Travel Coordinator/Administrative Support (Contractor) Travel and administrative support to Program Directors managing Common Fund Programs

Laughlin, Maren maren.laughlin@nih.gov 301-594-8802 Program Director Integrative metabolism and physiology, and in vivo molecular and functional imaging, as relevant to energy balance in metabolic disease

Lawrence, Jean jean.lawrence@nih.gov 301-594-8804 Program Director Gestational diabetes; Type 2 diabetes in Adults; Epidemiology; Natural experiments

Leschek, Ellen ellen.leschek@nih.gov 301-402-8291 Program Director Type 1 and type 2 diabetes clinical research

Li, Yan yan.li5@nih.gov 301-435-3721 Program Director Key regulators of intermediary metabolism; drug discovery; pharmacogenetics and precision medicine.

Liang, Hanyu hanyu.liang@nih.gov 301-443-8737 Program Director Hepatic Metabolism; Insulin Resistance; Type 2 Diabetes; Obesity; Bariatric Surgery

Linder, Barbara barbara.linder@nih.gov 301-594-0021 Program Director Type 2 diabetes in children and youth; human studies of metabolic imprinting

Malozowski, Saul saul.malozowski@nih.gov 301-451-4683 Program Director Neuroendocrinology of hypothalamic-pituitary axis, neuropeptide signaling and receptors; hormonal regulation of bone and mineral metabolism; HIV/AIDS-associated metabolic and endocrine dysfunction

Martey, Louis louis.martey@nih.gov 301-594-7733 Program Analyst Coordination and preparation of pre and post council materials, analysis and evaluation of project funding for all grant mechanisms by DEM, supervision of administrative support staff

Mehta, Mansi mansi.mehta2@nih.gov 301-480-1616 Scientific Program Analyst

Mensah, Michael michael.mensah@nih.gov 301-594-3308 Program Analyst (Contractor) 4DNucleome (4DN)

Otradovec, Heidi heidi.otradovec@nih.gov 301-451-7609 Program Analyst Coordination and preparation of pre, sub, and post Council materials; analysis and evaluation of project funding for DEM grant mechanisms; track dollar commitments and grant initiatives for the T1D funds; division web liaison

Sechi, Salvatore salvatore.sechi@nih.gov 301-594-8814 Program Director Proteomics, Systems Biology, and Structural Biology as applied to diabetes, metabolic, and endocrine diseases

Silva, Corinne corinne.silva@nih.gov 301-451-7335 Program Director Signaling pathways, nutrient sensing and circadian rhythms in metabolic diseases; role of intrauterine environment in offspring metabolic disease; Diabetes Research Centers

Spain, Lisa lisa.spain@nih.gov 301-451-9871 Program Director Disease-modifying clinical trials in type 1 diabetes, etiology and pathogenesis of type 1 diabetes

Thornton, Pamela pamela.thornton@nih.gov 301-480-6476 Program Director, Centers for Diabetes Translation Research Health Equity and Translational Research; Centers for Diabetes Translation Research (P30) Program

Wang, Xujing xujing.wang@nih.gov 301-451-2862 Program Director Data science; computation modeling; integrative genomics; network biology; genotype-phenotype relationship

Woo, Theresa theresa.woo@nih.gov 301-480-1871 Program Director Human behavior, developmental cognitive neuroscience, and brain-based mechanisms involved in obesity and diabetes

Xia, Ashley ashley.xia@nih.gov 301-480-9505 Program Director Common Fund Molecular Transducers of Physical Activity, Omics Analysis, Computational Biology and Data Science