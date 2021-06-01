R41/R42: Small Business Technology Transfer Grant (STTR)

Most recent NIDDK funding announcements: R41/R42 and other Small Business awards

The R41/42 at NIDDK

The Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) (R41/R42) program supports innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.

The objective of Phase I (R41) is to establish the technical merit and feasibility of the proposed Research/Research & Development efforts and to determine the quality of performance of the small business awardee prior to providing further federal support in Phase II (R42).

Please visit our NIDDK SBIR-STTR Programs website for detailed information on scientific program areas, funding opportunities, news and events, and a comprehensive list of resources for grantees. Additionally, find detailed budgetary and programmatic guidance in the current "Program Descriptions and Research Topics" document on the NIH SBIR/STTR funding page. With appropriate justification from the applicant, the NIDDK may consider budgets that exceed these amounts to support research that aligns with an approved waiver topic (see APPENDIX A: National Institutes of Health SBA-Approved SBIR/STTR Topics for Awards over Statutory Budget Limitations). The topic should be indicated in the budget justification. The NIDDK also accepts Phase IIB STTR applications from NIDDK Phase II grantees. Please review the "Program Descriptions and Research Topics" document for additional details, including budgetary guidance.

The table below compares Phase I, Phase II, and Fast-Track application types. Note, the Direct Phase II authority does not apply to the STTR program (see NOT-OD-19-019). The NIH SBIR/STTR website also contains Frequently Asked Questions that help delineate differences between these mechanisms.

NIH Guidance PHASE I (1 R41) PHASE II (2 R42) FAST-TRACK (1 R42) PURPOSE OF GRANT To support high-risk feasibility projects with a research institution partnership To support continued research & development with a research institution partnership See Phase I and Phase II; allows concurrent review for both applications; shortens review to award process for Phase II INSTITUTION ELIGIBILITY Small, for-profit organizations (40% minimum effort) plus research institution partner (30% minimum effort) Small, for-profit organizations (40% minimum effort) plus research institution partner (30% minimum effort) See Phase I and Phase II EFFORT REQUIRED 10% minimum effort for PD/PI 10% minimum effort for PD/PI 10% minimum effort for PD/PI PERIOD OF SUPPORT 6 Months to 1 Year 2 to 3 Years 6 Mo. to 1 Yr. Phase I; 2-3 Yr. Phase II; Combination not to exceed 4 years AMOUNT OF SUPPORT Normally up to $256,580 total costs (DC + F&A + fee) Normally $1,710,531 total costs (DC + F&A + fee) Normally $1,967,111 total costs (Phase I + Phase II; DC + F&A + fee) THIRD PARTY COSTS 30-60% of total costs 30-60% of total costs See Phase I and Phase II FACILITIES AND ADMINISTRATIVE COSTS 40% maximum if no current negotiated rate; NIH will not negotiate for Phase I 40% maximum or current negotiated rate; Grantee may negotiate with NIH See Phase I and Phase II FIXED FEE 7% maximum for grantee organization only 7% maximum for grantee organization only See Phase I and Phase II APPLICATION USED SF424 (R&R) SF424 (R&R) SF424 (R&R) CONCURRENT APPLICATION & AWARDS No No No JUST-IN-TIME Additional Costs Additional Costs Additional Costs RESEARCH EXPERIENCE REQUIRED AND/OR ELIGIBLE DEGREE No No No SALARY RANGE NIH Salary Cap NIH Salary Cap NIH Salary Cap TRANSFER Yes, to other eligible for-profit small business Yes, to other eligible for-profit small business Yes, to other eligible for-profit small business

Abbreviations used: Direct Costs (DC), Facilities & Administrative/Indirect Costs (F&A).

Clinical Trials

Potential applicants who are considering research involving human subjects are strongly encouraged to contact NIDDK program staff before submission. The NIDDK will support clinical trials through the SBIR Omnibus/Parent Clinical Trial Required Funding Opportunity Announcement (SBIR-only, not STTR). NIDDK may participate in some targeted funding opportunity announcements that allow clinical trials. It is critical that applicants correctly identify whether their application contains a clinical trial before applying as application forms and funding opportunities will be different than for those without a clinical trial.

Human Subjects Research

Potential applicants who are considering research involving human subjects are strongly encouraged to contact NIDDK program staff before submission. Please also visit the NIDDK Human Subjects Research page.

Funding

Phase I

According to statutory guidelines, total funding support (direct costs, indirect costs, fee) normally may not exceed $150,000 for Phase I awards. Per current SBA-defined hard caps, total funding support (direct costs, indirect costs, fee) normally may not exceed $256,580 for Phase I. Appropriate budget justification is required. However, NIH has received a waiver from SBA, as authorized by statute, to exceed the hard cap specific topics. Find detailed budgetary and programmatic guidance in the current "Program Descriptions and Research Topics" document on the NIH SBIR/STTR funding page.

Phase II

According to statutory guidelines, total funding support (direct costs, indirect costs, fee) normally may not exceed $1,000,000 for Phase II awards. Per current SBA-defined hard caps, total funding support (direct costs, indirect costs, fee) normally may not exceed $1,710,531 for Phase II. Appropriate budget justification is required. However, NIH has received a waiver from SBA, as authorized by statute, to exceed the hard cap specific topics. Find detailed budgetary and programmatic guidance in the current "Program Descriptions and Research Topics" document on the NIH SBIR/STTR funding page. Phase II awards are for longer periods and require a commercialization plan.

Eligibility

Institutions/Organizations

To receive an STTR grant, the small business concern (SBC) must have

a formal collaborative relationship with a research partner at a university or other nonprofit research institutions

at least 40 percent of the STTR research project to be conducted by the SBC, and at least 30 percent of the work to be conducted by the single "partnering" research institution.

Additionally, only United States SBCs are eligible to submit STTR applications. An SBC is one that, on the date of award for both Phase I and Phase II funding agreements, meets the criteria as described on the NIH SBIR/STTR Small Business Eligibility Criteria page.

Project Directors/Principal Investigators

Individuals with the skills, knowledge, and resources necessary to carry out the proposed research are invited to work with their SBC to develop an application for support. Individuals from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, as well as individuals with disabilities, are always encouraged to apply for SBIR support. On an SBIR application, the PD/PI must have his/her primary employment (51% or greater) with the SBC at the time of award and for the duration of the project. Under the STTR Program, primary employment is not stipulated. The PD/PI may be employed with the SBC or the participating nonprofit research institution if he/she has a formal appointment with, or commitment to, the applicant SBC, which is characterized by an official relationship between the SBC and that individual.

Applying

Application instructions can be found within funding opportunity announcements. The NIH SBIR/STTR website also contains a number of useful resources related to applying.

There have been updates to application instructions and review language intended to enhance reproducibility through rigor and transparency. Please visit the Rigor and Reproducibility page for goals, guidance, resources, news, and references.

Deadlines

Many SBIR & STTR funding opportunities use standard due dates, but check the funding opportunity announcement to confirm. Beginning 2015, new due dates are in effect.

September 5

January 5

April 5

NIH has simplified the policy for late application submission (see NOT-OD-15-039). Submit early to ensure receipt by NIH, as staff cannot amend the NIH rules!

Review

All applications are peer reviewed by knowledgeable scientists in the relevant field of research.

Staff Contact

