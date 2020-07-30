Announcements & Comments

DMICC Meeting Announcement Listserv

DMICC meetings are advertised in the Federal Register and on the DMICC website. In addition, non-federal persons are invited to join a listserv to receive email announcements about DMICC meetings.

To join this listserv, please send an email to DMICC@mail.nih.gov with your name and email address in the body of the email and "DMICC Listserv" in the subject line. You can expect to receive an email notification about a month before each DMICC meeting.

Comments

If you have comments on the DMICC website or questions about the content, please email DMICC@mail.nih.gov with your name and email address in the body of the email and "DMICC Website Feedback" in the Subject line.