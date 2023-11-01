Browse Staff by Office
Division of Extramural Activities
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Division of Extramural Activities.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Research Description
|Malik, Karl
|karl.malik@nih.gov
|301-594-8843
|Director
|Extramural Policy; Operations; Research Evaluation
|Portnoy, Matthew
|matthew.portnoy@nih.gov
|301-480-1235
|Deputy Director
|Extramural Policy, Operations, SBIR/STTR, Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, Genetics, Innovation, Entrepreneurship