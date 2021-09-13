Browse Staff by Office
Technology Advancement Office
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Technology Advancement Office.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Research Description
|Niebylski, Chuck
|charles.niebylski@nih.gov
|301-435-8146
|Director, NIDDK Technology Development Coordinator (TDC)
|Buller, Carolyn
|carolyn.buller@nih.gov
|301-451-2305
|Senior Invention Development and Collaboration Specialist
|Intramural Agreements, Patenting & Licensing
|Eley, Agnieszka
|agnes.rooke@nih.gov
|301-451-6072
|Senior Advisor for Extramural
|Extramural Agreements, Patenting & Licensing
|Knezevic, Vladimir
|vlado.knezevic@nih.gov
|301-435-5560
|Senior Advisor for Commercial Evaluations
|Product Development, Marketing, Intramural Agreements, Extramural Agreements, Patenting & Licensing
|Shastri, Mythreyi
|mythreyi.shastri@nih.gov
|301-435-0613
|Technology Development Specialist
|Intramural Agreements
|Tong, Betty
|tongb@mail.nih.gov
|301-451-7836
|Senior Licensing and Patenting Manager
|Patenting & Licensing
|Walsh, Rosemary
|rosemary.walsh@nih.gov
|301-451-3639
|Senior Technology Development Specialist
|Intramural Agreements
|Yonter, Ediz
|ediz.yonter@nih.gov
|301-443-7494
|Senior Invention Development and Collaboration Specialist
|Intramural Agreements, Patenting & Licensing
|Young, Zsa Zsa
|zsazsa.young@nih.gov
|301-443-5605
|Administrative Specialist
|Administrative & Office Management