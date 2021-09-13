Technology Advancement Office

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Name Email Address Phone Number Title Research Description
Niebylski, Chuck 301-435-8146 Director, NIDDK Technology Development Coordinator (TDC)
Buller, Carolyn 301-451-2305 Senior Invention Development and Collaboration Specialist Intramural Agreements, Patenting & Licensing
Eley, Agnieszka 301-451-6072 Senior Advisor for Extramural Extramural Agreements, Patenting & Licensing
Knezevic, Vladimir 301-435-5560 Senior Advisor for Commercial Evaluations Product Development, Marketing, Intramural Agreements, Extramural Agreements, Patenting & Licensing
Shastri, Mythreyi 301-435-0613 Technology Development Specialist Intramural Agreements
Tong, Betty 301-451-7836 Senior Licensing and Patenting Manager Patenting & Licensing
Walsh, Rosemary 301-451-3639 Senior Technology Development Specialist Intramural Agreements
Yonter, Ediz 301-443-7494 Senior Invention Development and Collaboration Specialist Intramural Agreements, Patenting & Licensing
Young, Zsa Zsa 301-443-5605 Administrative Specialist Administrative & Office Management