Urology Genetics & Genomics

Genetics and genomics approaches to elucidate the normal and pathologic functions of the lower genitourinary tract.

The Urology Genetics and Genomics program focuses on research that uses genetic and genomic approaches to understand the normal and pathologic functions of the urinary and genital tracts. It includes studies seeking to elucidate the heritability or molecular genetic basis of single-gene or genetically complex familial diseases in humans. This work includes studies that identify and characterize quantitative trait loci or modifier loci affecting single-gene traits in humans or animal models. The program advances studies of mutagenesis and mutant screens and genotype-phenotype correlations. The research portfolio also includes work to develop statistical techniques for mapping genes contributing to complex traits. Program-supported researchers may also develop high-throughput genomic and proteomic technologies and genomic tools for the creation of transgenic or knockout animals.

NIDDK Program Staff Julia Barthold, M.D. Pediatric and Women’s Urology; Clinical and Translational Urology; Urology Genetics and Genomics

Christopher Mullins, Ph.D. Kidney and Urology Cell Biology

Related Links

Research Resources

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.

NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.

NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.

Additional Research Programs