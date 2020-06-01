Reasons to Choose NIDDK for Your Fellowship

NIDDK fellows from high school through M.D. and Ph.D. have access to a range of career support programs and scientific opportunities.

NIDDK Fellowship Office Support

The NIDDK Fellowship Office supports each fellow through the duration of their program. The Office also coordinates seminars, workshops, and other opportunities to enhance professional and career development.

Additional Stipend

NIDDK fellows who compete successfully for the Nancy Nossal Fellowship Award will receive an additional stipend.

Annual NIDDK Scientific Conference

NIDDK fellows share their research findings, gain marketing and interviewing skills, and network with other fellows, current NIDDK investigators, and NIDDK alumni at the Annual NIDDK Scientific Conference.

Career Development Opportunities for NIDDK Fellows

NIDDK fellows have access to numerous career development opportunities.

Career Panels and Seminars – learn the skillsets required to land positions, and take seminars on topics from creating and presenting posters to leadership skills and workplace dynamics.

Grant Writing Workshops – learn how to prepare competitive grant proposals in NIH and NIDDK courses.

Internship Program – develop professional skills and build their network of contacts through rotations in NIDDK offices.

Teaching and Mentoring (NIH) – teach and mentor at and outside NIDDK. Teaching experience is crucial to successfully finding a job in a tight academic job market.

Additional opportunities are featured in the NIH Postdoc Handbook pages 58-63 (PDF, 1.42 MB) and NIH Postbac Handbook, pages 22-24 (PDF, 1.42 MB) .