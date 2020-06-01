High School & Undergraduate Training

High school and undergraduate training opportunities are listed below. Applications may be due months in advance.

Find a Mentor Before you apply for a position, review NIDDK Labs and Branches and identify potential faculty whose research interests align with your goals. Consider contacting faculty directly to discuss your interest in a position at NIDDK. Read tips for finding the right mentor.

Why Choose NIDDK for your Fellowship? NIDDK fellows have access to additional support, funding, and professional development opportunities.

NIH Summer Internship Program in Biomedical Research (SIP) for High School Students (short duration summer IRTAs) NIDDK Contact: Nicole Ray Purpose: The program provides a developmental training experience to promising high school students who have expressed a strong interest in or are studying disciplines related to biomedical sciences. Eligibility: Applicants must be

17 years of age or older

high school juniors or seniors at the time of application

U.S. citizens or permanent residents

within 40 miles of the NIH campus on which they will intern if they will be 17 years of age (this requirement does not apply to applicants who are 18 and older) Each NIH Institute or Center (IC) is responsible for establishing its own policy on the granting of fellowships to students who are relatives of IC employees. However, in no case may trainees receive a training assignment in a lab or branch where a relative has authority for resource allocation decisions. For minors under 18 years of age, if required by state or local government law, work permits must be obtained. A written agreement of a parent or guardian is also required. Restrictions published by the Department of Labor must be followed regarding assignments that may be hazardous or detrimental to the health and well-being of students. Background Check: In order to be approved for logical and physical access to NIH facilities and systems, candidates must be able to pass a Federal background check, using Standard Form-85 (read SF-85 (PDF, 204 KB) ). NOTE: Section 14 of the form asks “In the last year, have you used, possessed, supplied, or manufactured illegal drugs?” The question pertains to the illegal use of drugs or controlled substances in accordance with Federal laws, even though permissible under state laws. Length of Award: Short duration during the summer only

NIH Summer Internship Program in Biomedical Research (SIP) for Undergraduate and Graduate Students (short duration summer IRTAs) NIDDK Contact: Nicole Ray Purpose: The program provides a developmental training experience to promising undergraduate and graduate students who have expressed a strong interest in or are studying disciplines related to biomedical sciences. Eligibility: Applicants must be

17 years of age or older

U.S. citizens or permanent residents

in college (including community college), in graduate/professional school, or high school graduates that have been accepted into accredited college or university programs at the time of application Each NIH Institute or Center (IC) is responsible for establishing its own policy on the granting of fellowships to students who are relatives of IC employees. However, in no case may trainees receive a training assignment in a lab or branch where a relative has authority for resource allocation decisions. For minors under 18 years of age, if required by state or local government law, work permits must be obtained. A written agreement of a parent or guardian is also required. Restrictions published by the Department of Labor must be followed regarding assignments that may be hazardous or detrimental to the health and well-being of students. Background Check: In order to be approved for logical and physical access to NIH facilities and systems, candidates must be able to pass a Federal background check, using Standard Form-85 (read SF-85 (PDF, 204 KB)). NOTE: Section 14 of the form asks “In the last year, have you used, possessed, supplied, or manufactured illegal drugs?” The question pertains to the illegal use of drugs or controlled substances in accordance with Federal laws, even though permissible under state laws. Length of Award: Short duration during the summer only

NIDDK Diversity Summer Research Training Program NIDDK Contact: Winnie Martinez Purpose: Program highlights include independent research in an NIH laboratory

weekly research and career development seminars

summer seminar series where senior NIH investigators discuss the latest developments in biomedical research

poster presentation

courses in Ethics in Research and Lab Safety

students will be paired with postbaccalaureates or postdoctoral fellows for informal guidance

bi-weekly informal meetings with Diversity Programs staff Eligibility: This program is specific to undergraduate students underrepresented in biomedical and behavioral research, including African American, Hispanic American, Native American, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiians, and other Pacific Islanders. Applicants must have completed at least 1 year at an accredited institution

U.S. citizenship or permanent resident status

a minimum 3.0 GPA Background Check: In order to be approved for logical and physical access to NIH facilities and systems, candidates must be able to pass a Federal background check, using Standard Form-85 (read SF-85 (PDF, 204 KB)). NOTE: Section 14 of the form asks “In the last year, have you used, possessed, supplied, or manufactured illegal drugs?” The question pertains to the illegal use of drugs or controlled substances in accordance with Federal laws, even though permissible under state laws. Length of Award: 10 weeks, starting in June through mid-August

Postbaccalaureate Intramural Research Training Awards (IRTAs) Purpose: The program provides recent college graduates who are planning to apply to graduate or professional (medical, dental, or pharmacy) school an opportunity to spend one or two years performing full-time research at the NIH. Postbac IRTAs work side-by-side with some of the leading scientists in the world, in an environment devoted exclusively to biomedical research. Eligibility: Applicants must have graduated from a fully accredited U.S. college or university no more than 2 years prior to the activation date of fellowship

apply to graduate school in biomedical research or medical school within the next year, or be accepted and have written permission from their school to delay entrance for up to 1 year Background Check: In order to be approved for logical and physical access to NIH facilities and systems, candidates must be able to pass a Federal background check, using Standard Form-85 (read SF-85 (PDF, 204 KB)). NOTE: Section 14 of the form asks “In the last year, have you used, possessed, supplied, or manufactured illegal drugs?” The question pertains to the illegal use of drugs or controlled substances in accordance with Federal laws, even though permissible under state laws. Length of Award: Post-baccalaureate IRTAs are eligible for initial 1 year awards (appointments) with one renewal for an additional year under the most justifiable circumstances.