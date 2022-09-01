Diabetic Urologic Disease

The mechanisms and pathophysiology underlying diabetic uropathy and its progression.

The Diabetic Urologic Disease program encompasses basic, translational, and clinical studies to advance our knowledge on how diabetes affects the lower urinary tract and male sexual function. This program supports a range of studies utilizing mammalian and non-mammalian model systems to interrogate the molecular mechanisms of diabetic uropathy, as well as studies using human tissue. Clinical investigations focusing on novel interventions to alleviate urologic sequelae of diabetes are also encouraged. Of particular interest are studies focused on the intersection between steroid hormone signaling and mechanisms of diabetic-induced prostate growth and male sexual function. Clinical and epidemiologic investigations focused on diabetic uropathy and leveraging existing diabetic cohorts are also encouraged.

NIDDK Program Staff Ziya Kirkali, M.D. Clinical Urology; Urinary Stone Disease; Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; Erectile Dysfunction

Christopher Mullins, Ph.D. Kidney and Urology Cell Biology

Tracy Rankin, Ph.D., M.P.H. Kidney and Urology Training; Diabetic Uropathy; Urology Molecular Endocrinology

Related Links

Research Resources

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.

NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.

NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.

Additional Research Programs