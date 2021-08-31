U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research Programs & Contacts
  4. Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrinology

Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrinology

NIDDK research programs on gastrointestinal neuroendocrinology.

NIDDK Program Staff

  • Terez Shea-Donohue, Ph.D. Basic and Translational Neurogastroenterology, Gastrointestinal Motility, Gastrointestinal Barrier Function, Mucosal Immunology and Inflammation
  • Jose Serrano, M.D., Ph.D. Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrinology; Exocrine Pancreas; Pancreatitis; Drug Induced Liver Injury; Clinical Research on GI Diseases

Recent Funding Opportunities

View More Recent Funding Opportunities
  1. RFA-OD-21-010

    Advancing Gender Inclusive Excellence (AGIE) Coordinating Center (U54 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  2. RFA-DK-21-026

    Silvio O. Conte Digestive Diseases Research Core Centers (P30 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  3. RFA-DK-21-502

    Limited Competition for the Data Coordinating Center (DCC) for the NIDDK Inflammatory Bowel Disease Genetics Consortium (IBDGC) (U24 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  4. RFA-DK-21-022

    NIDDK Inflammatory Bowel Disease Genetics Consortium (IBDGC) Genetic Research Centers (GRCs) (U01 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  5. RFA-HG-21-037

    Limited Competition: Knockout Mouse Phenotyping Project Data Coordination Center and Database (UM1 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
View More Recent Funding Opportunities

Related Links

Research Resources

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

  • Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
  • NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
  • NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.

Additional Research Programs

Research Training

Funding Eligibility by Career Level arrow graphic

NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.

Learn about NIDDK Research Training Programs

Diversity

Diversity Programs

The NIDDK offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for trainees and researchers from communities underrepresented in the biomedical research enterprise. These opportunities include travel and scholarship awards, research supplements, small clinical grants, high school and undergraduate programs, and a network of minority health research investigators.

Learn about NIDDK Diversity Programs

Small Business

Small Business Programs

NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.

Learn about NIDDK Small Business Programs

Human Subjects Research

Human Subjects Research

NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.

Learn about Human Subjects Research

Translational Research

Translational Research process graphic

NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.

Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities

Meetings & Workshops

dkNET slider card.
dkNET

Supports researchers with tools to enhance scientific rigor, reproducibility, and transparency, and provides a big data knowledge base for genomic and pathway hypothesis generation.

A man presenting at an NIH seminar
NIH Regional Seminars on Program Funding and Grants Administration

Providing education and training for the next generation of biomedical and behavioral scientist

SBIR STTR Logo
NIH Small Business (SBIR & STTR) Engage & Connect

Stay informed about the latest events, or connect through social media.

View All Meetings
View all Meetings & Workshops

View all Meetings & Workshops
  • NIH Common Fund

    Learn about current projects and view funding opportunities sponsored by the NIH Common Fund.

  • Planning to Apply? Register Early

    Registration is required at eRA Commons and grants.gov and can take 4 weeks.