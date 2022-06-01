Browse Staff by Office
Molecular and Clinical Hematology Branch
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Molecular and Clinical Hematology Branch.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Rodgers, Griffin
|griffin.rodgers@nih.gov
|301-496-5741
|Chief
Molecular Hematology Section
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Molecular Hematology Section.
|Chin, Kyung
|kyungc@nhlbi.nih.gov
|301-402-6322
|Biologist
|Kumkhaek, Chutima
|kumkhaekc@mail.nih.gov
|301-827-6045
|Staff Scientist
|Liu, Wenli
|wenlil@mail.nih.gov
|301-827-6036
|Staff Scientist
Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics Section
