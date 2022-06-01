U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Division of Intramural Research
  5. Molecular and Clinical Hematology Branch
Go to Staff Directory home
Browse Staff by Office

Molecular and Clinical Hematology Branch

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Molecular and Clinical Hematology Branch.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Rodgers, Griffin 301-496-5741 Chief

Molecular Hematology Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Molecular Hematology Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Rodgers, Griffin 301-496-5741 Section Chief
Chin, Kyung 301-402-6322 Biologist
Kumkhaek, Chutima 301-827-6045 Staff Scientist
Liu, Wenli 301-827-6036 Staff Scientist

Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics Section

Read a description of the Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics Section.

See Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics Section staff.