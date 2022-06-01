Browse Staff by Office

Molecular and Clinical Hematology Branch

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Molecular and Clinical Hematology Branch.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Rodgers, Griffin griffin.rodgers@nih.gov 301-496-5741 Chief

Molecular Hematology Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Molecular Hematology Section.

Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics Section

Read a description of the Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics Section.

See Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics Section staff.