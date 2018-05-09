Laboratory of Chemical Physics
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Laboratory of Chemical Physics.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Eaton, William
|eaton@niddk.nih.gov
|301-496-6030
|Chief
|Tycko, Robert
|robert.tycko@nih.gov
|301-402-8272
|Deputy Chief
|Louis, John M.
|john.medabalimi@nih.gov
|301-594-3122
|Research Biologist
Biophysical Chemistry Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Eaton, William
|eaton@niddk.nih.gov
|301-496-6030
|Section Chief
|Cellmer, Troy
|troy.cellmer@nih.gov
|301-594-1203
|Biologist
|Henry, Eric
|eric.henry@nih.gov
|301-496-6031
|Staff Scientist
|Li, Quan
|quan.li@nih.gov
|301-435-8522
|Biologist
|Metaferia, Belhu
|belhu.metaferia@nih.gov
|301-594-1203
|Biologist
Biophysical Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Section
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Biophysical Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Section.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Bax, Adriaan
|adriaan.bax@nih.gov
|301-496-2848
|Section Chief
|Baber, James
|james.baber@nih.gov
|301-402-7239
|Staff Scientist
|Shen, Yang
|yang.shen@nih.gov
|301-496-7098
|Staff Scientist
|Ying, Jinfa
|jinfa.ying@nih.gov
|301-451-7235
|Staff Scientist
Computational Biophysics Section
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Computational Biophysics Section.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Best, Robert
|robert.best2@nih.gov
|301-496-5414
|Section Chief
Section of Molecular and Structural Biophysics
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Section of Molecular and Structural Biophysics.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Clore, G. Marius
|mariusc@intra.niddk.nih.gov
|301-496-0782
|Section Chief
|Cai, Mengli
|mengli.cai@nih.gov
|301-594-9993
|Staff Scientist
|Garrett, Daniel
|dan.garrett2@nih.gov
|301-496-2704
|Senior Scientist
|Schmidt, Thomas
|thomas.schmidt@nih.gov
|301-451-6643
|Staff Scientist
|Tugarinov, Vitali
|vitali.tugarinov@nih.gov
|301-496-2815
|Staff Scientist
Section of Nanoscale Single-Molecule Dynamics
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Wang, Quan
|quan.wang@nih.gov
|301-496-8048
|Acting Section Chief
Single-Molecule Biophysics Section
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Single-Molecule Biophysics Section.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Chung, Hoi Sung
|chunghoi@niddk.nih.gov
|301-496-0202
|Section Chief
Solid-State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Biomolecular Physics Section
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Solid-State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Biomolecular Physics Section.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Tycko, Robert
|robert.tycko@nih.gov
|301-402-8272
|Section Chief
|Thurber, Kent
|kent.thurber2@nih.gov
|301-451-7253
|Staff Scientist
|Yau, Wai-Ming
|waimingy@niddk.nih.gov
|301-451-7427
|Staff Scientist
Theoretical Biophysical Chemistry Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Szabo, Attila
|attila.szabo@nih.gov
|301-496-2650
|Section Chief
|Gopich, Irina
|irina.gopich@nih.gov
|301-496-1880
|Staff Scientist
Ultrafast Biophysical Chemistry Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Anfinrud, Philip
|philip.anfinrud@nih.gov
|301-435-6034
|Section Chief
|Cho, Hyun Sun
|hyunsunc@intra.niddk.nih.gov
|301-402-6670
|Staff Scientist
|Schotte, Friedrich
|friedrich.schotte@nih.gov
|301-402-6670
|Staff Scientist