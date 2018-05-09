Browse Staff by Office

Laboratory of Chemical Physics

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Laboratory of Chemical Physics.

Biophysical Chemistry Section

Biophysical Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Biophysical Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Section.

Computational Biophysics Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Computational Biophysics Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Best, Robert robert.best2@nih.gov 301-496-5414 Section Chief

Section of Molecular and Structural Biophysics

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Section of Molecular and Structural Biophysics.

Section of Nanoscale Single-Molecule Dynamics

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Wang, Quan quan.wang@nih.gov 301-496-8048 Acting Section Chief

Single-Molecule Biophysics Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Single-Molecule Biophysics Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Chung, Hoi Sung chunghoi@niddk.nih.gov 301-496-0202 Section Chief

Solid-State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Biomolecular Physics Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Solid-State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Biomolecular Physics Section.

Theoretical Biophysical Chemistry Section

Ultrafast Biophysical Chemistry Section