Laboratory of Chemical Physics

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Eaton, William 301-496-6030 Chief
Tycko, Robert 301-402-8272 Deputy Chief
Louis, John M. 301-594-3122 Research Biologist

Biophysical Chemistry Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Eaton, William 301-496-6030 Section Chief
Cellmer, Troy 301-594-1203 Biologist
Henry, Eric 301-496-6031 Staff Scientist
Li, Quan 301-435-8522 Biologist
Metaferia, Belhu 301-594-1203 Biologist

Biophysical Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Biophysical Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Bax, Adriaan 301-496-2848 Section Chief
Baber, James 301-402-7239 Staff Scientist
Shen, Yang 301-496-7098 Staff Scientist
Ying, Jinfa 301-451-7235 Staff Scientist

Computational Biophysics Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Computational Biophysics Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Best, Robert 301-496-5414 Section Chief

Section of Molecular and Structural Biophysics

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Section of Molecular and Structural Biophysics.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Clore, G. Marius 301-496-0782 Section Chief
Cai, Mengli 301-594-9993 Staff Scientist
Garrett, Daniel 301-496-2704 Senior Scientist
Schmidt, Thomas 301-451-6643 Staff Scientist
Tugarinov, Vitali 301-496-2815 Staff Scientist

Section of Nanoscale Single-Molecule Dynamics

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Wang, Quan 301-496-8048 Acting Section Chief

Single-Molecule Biophysics Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Single-Molecule Biophysics Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Chung, Hoi Sung 301-496-0202 Section Chief

Solid-State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Biomolecular Physics Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Solid-State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Biomolecular Physics Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Tycko, Robert 301-402-8272 Section Chief
Thurber, Kent 301-451-7253 Staff Scientist
Yau, Wai-Ming 301-451-7427 Staff Scientist

Theoretical Biophysical Chemistry Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Szabo, Attila 301-496-2650 Section Chief
Gopich, Irina 301-496-1880 Staff Scientist

Ultrafast Biophysical Chemistry Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Anfinrud, Philip 301-435-6034 Section Chief
Cho, Hyun Sun 301-402-6670 Staff Scientist
Schotte, Friedrich 301-402-6670 Staff Scientist