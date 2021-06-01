Liver Diseases Branch
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Liang, T. Jake
|jake.liang@nih.gov
|301-496-1721
|Chief
Clinical Hepatology Research Section
|Ghany, Marc
|marc.ghany@nih.gov
|301-402-5115
|Section Chief
Clinical Research Section
|Research Description
|Liang, T. Jake
|jake.liang@nih.gov
|301-496-1721
|Section Chief
|Doo, Edward
|edward.doo@nih.gov
|301-451-4524
|Adjunct Investigator
|Fatty Liver Disease; Genetic Liver Disease; HIV and Liver; Pediatric Liver Disease; Viral Hepatitis and Infectious Diseases
|Ghany, Marc
|marc.ghany@nih.gov
|301-402-5115
|Senior Investigator
|Heller, Theo
|theo.heller@nih.gov
|301-402-7147
|Senior Investigator
|Hoofnagle, Jay
|jay.hoofnagle@nih.gov
|301-496-6555
|Adjunct Investigator
|Basic and Clinical Research on Liver Diseases
|Koh, Christopher
|christopher.koh@nih.gov
|301-443-9402
|Senior Research Physician
|Norman-Wheeler, Jaha
|jaha.norman-wheeler@nih.gov
|301-435-6122
|Research Nurse
|Rotman, Yaron
|rotmany@niddk.nih.gov
|301-451-6553
|Investigator
|Scott, Shani
|shani.scott@nih.gov
|301-451-6983
|Research Nurse Specialist
|Sherker, Averell
|averell.sherker@nih.gov
|301-451-6207
|Adjunct Investigator
|Autoimmune Liver Disease; Acute Liver Failure; Complications of Chronic Liver Disease; Gallbladder and Biliary Diseases; Liver Bioengineering and Biotechnology; Liver Cancer; Liver Transplantation
Genetics and Metabolism Section
|Philpott, Caroline
|carolinep@intra.niddk.nih.gov
|301-435-4018
|Section Chief
|Protchenko, Olga
|olgap@intra.niddk.nih.gov
|301-402-6024
|Staff Scientist
Immunology Section
|Rehermann, Barbara
|barbara.rehermann@nih.gov
|301-402-7144
|Section Chief
Liver Diseases Virology Section
|Liang, T. Jake
|jake.liang@nih.gov
|301-496-1721
|Section Chief
|Hu, Zongyi
|zongyih@bdg10.niddk.nih.gov
|301-827-7415
|Staff Scientist
|Khan, Mohsin
|mohsin.khan2@nih.gov
|301-451-1273
|Staff Scientist
|Piotrowski, Jason
|jason.piotrowski@nih.gov
|301-402-7196
|Technical Lab Manager
|Zhang, Zhensheng
|zhensheng.zhang@nih.gov
|301-435-4016
|Biologist
Liver and Energy Metabolism Section
|Rotman, Yaron
|rotmany@niddk.nih.gov
|301-451-6553
|Acting Section Chief
Translational Hepatology Section
|Heller, Theo
|theo.heller@nih.gov
|301-402-7147
|Section Chief