Liver Diseases Branch

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Liver Diseases Branch.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Liang, T. Jake 301-496-1721 Chief

Clinical Hepatology Research Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Clinical Hepatology Research Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Ghany, Marc 301-402-5115 Section Chief

Clinical Research Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Clinical Research Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Research Description
Liang, T. Jake 301-496-1721 Section Chief
Doo, Edward 301-451-4524 Adjunct Investigator Fatty Liver Disease; Genetic Liver Disease; HIV and Liver; Pediatric Liver Disease; Viral Hepatitis and Infectious Diseases
Ghany, Marc 301-402-5115 Senior Investigator
Heller, Theo 301-402-7147 Senior Investigator
Hoofnagle, Jay 301-496-6555 Adjunct Investigator Basic and Clinical Research on Liver Diseases
Koh, Christopher 301-443-9402 Senior Research Physician
Norman-Wheeler, Jaha 301-435-6122 Research Nurse
Rotman, Yaron 301-451-6553 Investigator
Scott, Shani 301-451-6983 Research Nurse Specialist
Sherker, Averell 301-451-6207 Adjunct Investigator Autoimmune Liver Disease; Acute Liver Failure; Complications of Chronic Liver Disease; Gallbladder and Biliary Diseases; Liver Bioengineering and Biotechnology; Liver Cancer; Liver Transplantation

Genetics and Metabolism Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Genetics and Metabolism Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Philpott, Caroline 301-435-4018 Section Chief
Protchenko, Olga 301-402-6024 Staff Scientist

Immunology Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Immunology Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Rehermann, Barbara 301-402-7144 Section Chief

Liver Diseases Virology Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Liver Diseases Virology Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Liang, T. Jake 301-496-1721 Section Chief
Hu, Zongyi 301-827-7415 Staff Scientist
Khan, Mohsin 301-451-1273 Staff Scientist
Piotrowski, Jason 301-402-7196 Technical Lab Manager
Zhang, Zhensheng 301-435-4016 Biologist

Liver and Energy Metabolism Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Liver and Energy Metabolism Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Rotman, Yaron 301-451-6553 Acting Section Chief

Translational Hepatology Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Translational Hepatology Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Heller, Theo 301-402-7147 Section Chief