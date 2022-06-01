Browse Staff by Office
Kidney Diseases Branch
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Kidney Diseases Branch.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Balow, James
|james.balow@nih.gov
|301-496-4181
|Acting Chief
|Bolanos, Jonathan
|jonathan.bolanos@nih.gov
|301-480-0662
|Staff Clinician Assistant
Immunoregulation Section
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Immunoregulation Section.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Afzali, Behdad (Ben)
|ben.afzali@nih.gov
|301-443-2055
|Section Chief
Kidney Disease Section
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Kidney Disease Section.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Kopp, Jeffrey
|jeffrey.kopp@nih.gov
|301-594-3403
|Section Chief
|Austin, Howard
|howard.austin@nih.gov
|240-205-6135
|Senior Research Physician
|Balow, James
|james.balow@nih.gov
|301-496-4181
|Senior Investigator
|Chernick, Milica
|milica.chernick@nih.gov
|301-496-3434
|Medical Officer
|Ganguli, Anirban
|anirban.ganguli@nih.gov
|240-706-2176
|Staff Clinician, Assistant Research Physician
|Heymann, Jurgen
|heymannj@niddk.nih.gov
|301-496-6067
|Staff Scientist
|Howard, Lilian
|howardlv@mail.nih.gov
|301-594-0298
|Nurse Practitioner
|McDonald, Samantha
|samantha.mcdonald@nih.gov
|301-443-0646
|Nurse Practitioner
|Shrivastav, Shashi
|shashis@bdg10.niddk.nih.gov
|301-496-3116
|Research Chemist
|Waldman, Meryl
|meryl.waldman@nih.gov
|301-451-6990
|Senior Research Physician
|Webb, Taura
|taura.webb@nih.gov
|202-329-6508
|Nurse Practitioner
Polycystic Kidney Disease Section
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Polycystic Kidney Disease Section.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Germino, Gregory
|gregory.germino@nih.gov
|301-496-5877
|Section Chief
|Menezes, Luis Fernando
|luis.menezes@nih.gov
|301-451-9614
|Staff Scientist
|Zhou, Fang
|fang.zhou@nih.gov
|301-451-9613
|Biologist
Renal Diagnostics and Therapeutics Unit
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Renal Diagnostics and Therapeutics Unit.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Star, Robert
|robert.star@nih.gov
|301-496-6325
|Section Chief
|Hu, Xuzhen
|xuzhen.hu@nih.gov
|301-402-6704
|Biologist
|Yuen, Peter
|peter.yuen@nih.gov
|301-402-6702
|Staff Scientist