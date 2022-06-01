U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Division of Intramural Research
  5. Kidney Diseases Branch
Go to Staff Directory home
Browse Staff by Office

Kidney Diseases Branch

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Kidney Diseases Branch.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Balow, James 301-496-4181 Acting Chief
Bolanos, Jonathan 301-480-0662 Staff Clinician Assistant

Immunoregulation Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Immunoregulation Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Afzali, Behdad (Ben) 301-443-2055 Section Chief

Kidney Disease Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Kidney Disease Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Kopp, Jeffrey 301-594-3403 Section Chief
Austin, Howard 240-205-6135 Senior Research Physician
Balow, James 301-496-4181 Senior Investigator
Chernick, Milica 301-496-3434 Medical Officer
Ganguli, Anirban 240-706-2176 Staff Clinician, Assistant Research Physician
Heymann, Jurgen 301-496-6067 Staff Scientist
Howard, Lilian 301-594-0298 Nurse Practitioner
McDonald, Samantha 301-443-0646 Nurse Practitioner
Shrivastav, Shashi 301-496-3116 Research Chemist
Waldman, Meryl 301-451-6990 Senior Research Physician
Webb, Taura 202-329-6508 Nurse Practitioner

Polycystic Kidney Disease Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Polycystic Kidney Disease Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Germino, Gregory 301-496-5877 Section Chief
Menezes, Luis Fernando 301-451-9614 Staff Scientist
Zhou, Fang 301-451-9613 Biologist

Renal Diagnostics and Therapeutics Unit

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Renal Diagnostics and Therapeutics Unit.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Star, Robert 301-496-6325 Section Chief
Hu, Xuzhen 301-402-6704 Biologist
Yuen, Peter 301-402-6702 Staff Scientist