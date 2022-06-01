U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Division of Intramural Research
  5. Laboratory of Endocrinology and Receptor Biology
Go to Staff Directory home
Browse Staff by Office

Laboratory of Endocrinology and Receptor Biology

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Laboratory of Endocrinology and Receptor Biology.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Gershengorn, Marvin 301-451-6305 Chief

Adipocyte Biology and Gene Regulation Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Ge, Kai 301-451-1998 Section Chief
Lee, Ji-Eun 301-451-1999 Staff Scientist

Nuclear Receptor Biology Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Forrest, Douglas 301-594-6170 Section Chief
Aramaki, Michihiko 301-594-3473 Research Fellow
Liu, Hong 301-594-3064 Biologist
Ng, Lily 301-594-3479 Staff Scientist

Receptor and Hormone Action Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Gershengorn, Marvin 301-451-6305 Section Chief
Boutin, Alisa 301-451-6312 Biologist
Krieger, Christine 301-451-6311 Biologist
Neumann, Susanne 301-451-6307 Staff Scientist
Samuels, Bernice 301-451-6310 Chemist