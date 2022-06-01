Browse Staff by Office
Laboratory of Endocrinology and Receptor Biology
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Laboratory of Endocrinology and Receptor Biology.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Gershengorn, Marvin
|marvin.gershengorn@nih.gov
|301-451-6305
|Chief
Adipocyte Biology and Gene Regulation Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Ge, Kai
|kai.ge@nih.gov
|301-451-1998
|Section Chief
|Lee, Ji-Eun
|leejieun@niddk.nih.gov
|301-451-1999
|Staff Scientist
Nuclear Receptor Biology Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Forrest, Douglas
|douglas.forrest@nih.gov
|301-594-6170
|Section Chief
|Aramaki, Michihiko
|michihiko.aramaki@nih.gov
|301-594-3473
|Research Fellow
|Liu, Hong
|hong.liu@nih.gov
|301-594-3064
|Biologist
|Ng, Lily
|lily.ng@nih.gov
|301-594-3479
|Staff Scientist
Receptor and Hormone Action Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Gershengorn, Marvin
|marvin.gershengorn@nih.gov
|301-451-6305
|Section Chief
|Boutin, Alisa
|alisa.boutin@nih.gov
|301-451-6312
|Biologist
|Krieger, Christine
|christine.krieger@nih.gov
|301-451-6311
|Biologist
|Neumann, Susanne
|susanne.neumann@nih.gov
|301-451-6307
|Staff Scientist
|Samuels, Bernice
|bernice.samuels@nih.gov
|301-451-6310
|Chemist