Laboratory of Biochemistry and Genetics

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Laboratory of Biochemistry and Genetics.

Cell Cycle Regulation and Nuclear Structure Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Cohen-Fix, Orna orna.cohen-fix2@nih.gov 301-594-2184 Section Chief Lorenzi, Hernan hernan.lorenzi@nih.gov 301-480-0648 Bioinformatics Support

Developmental Genomics Section​

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Developmental Genomics Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Oliver, Brian briano@niddk.nih.gov Section Chief Bhaskar, Pradeep Kumar pradeepkumar.bhaskar@nih.gov 301-827-7267 Biologist

Gene Expression and Regulation Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Gene Expression and Regulation Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Hinton, Deborah debbiehi@niddk.nih.gov 301-496-9885 Section Chief Knipling, Leslie leslie.knipling@nih.gov 301-594-5094 Biologist

Genetics of Early Development

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Genetics of Early Development.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Golden, Andy andyg@nih.gov 301-594-4367 Section Chief

Genetics of Organelle Biogenesis Section​

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Genetics of Organelle Biogenesis Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title O'Connell, Kevin kevino@mail.nih.gov 301-451-4557 Section Chief

Genetics of Simple Eukaryotes Section

Physical Biochemistry Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Minton, Allen allen.minton@nih.gov 301-496-3604 Section Chief

Protein Chaperones and Amyloid Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Masison, Daniel daniel.masison2@nih.gov 301-594-1316 Section Chief Reidy, Michael michael.reidy@nih.gov 301-594-1142 Biologist

Nuclear Organization and Gene Expression Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Nuclear Organization and Gene Expression Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Lei, Elissa elissa.lei@nih.gov 301-435-8989 Section Chief

Section on mRNA Regulation and Translation

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Section on mRNA Regulation and Translation.