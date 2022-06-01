Laboratory of Biochemistry and Genetics
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Research Description
|Cohen-Fix, Orna
|orna.cohen-fix2@nih.gov
|301-594-2184
|Chief
|Cheng, Orlena
|orlena.cheng@nih.gov
|301-451-3352
|Biologist
|Lead DIR Budget
|O'Connell, Kevin
|kevino@mail.nih.gov
|301-451-4557
|Deputy Chief
Cell Cycle Regulation and Nuclear Structure Section
|Lorenzi, Hernan
|hernan.lorenzi@nih.gov
|301-480-0648
|Bioinformatics Support
Developmental Genomics Section
|Oliver, Brian
|briano@niddk.nih.gov
|Section Chief
|Bhaskar, Pradeep Kumar
|pradeepkumar.bhaskar@nih.gov
|301-827-7267
|Biologist
Gene Expression and Regulation Section
|Hinton, Deborah
|debbiehi@niddk.nih.gov
|301-496-9885
|Section Chief
|Knipling, Leslie
|leslie.knipling@nih.gov
|301-594-5094
|Biologist
Genetics of Early Development
|Golden, Andy
|andyg@nih.gov
|301-594-4367
|Section Chief
Genetics of Organelle Biogenesis Section
|O'Connell, Kevin
|kevino@mail.nih.gov
|301-451-4557
|Section Chief
Genetics of Simple Eukaryotes Section
|Wickner, Reed
|reed.wickner@nih.gov
|301-496-3452
|Section Chief
|Edskes, Herman
|herman.edskes2@nih.gov
|301-496-1309
|Staff Scientist
|Liu, Yan
|yan.liu@nih.gov
|301-451-4558
|Biologist
Physical Biochemistry Section
|Minton, Allen
|allen.minton@nih.gov
|301-496-3604
|Section Chief
Protein Chaperones and Amyloid Section
|Masison, Daniel
|daniel.masison2@nih.gov
|301-594-1316
|Section Chief
|Reidy, Michael
|michael.reidy@nih.gov
|301-594-1142
|Biologist
Nuclear Organization and Gene Expression Section
|Lei, Elissa
|elissa.lei@nih.gov
|301-435-8989
|Section Chief
Section on mRNA Regulation and Translation
|Guydosh, Nicholas
|nicholas.guydosh@nih.gov
|301-827-2051
|Acting Section Chief
|Meydan Marks, Fatma Sezen
|sezen.meydanmarks@nih.gov
|301-827-6655
|Postdoctoral Fellow IRTA