Laboratory of Biochemistry and Genetics

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Laboratory of Biochemistry and Genetics.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Research Description
Cohen-Fix, Orna 301-594-2184 Chief
Cheng, Orlena 301-451-3352 Biologist Lead DIR Budget
O'Connell, Kevin 301-451-4557 Deputy Chief

Cell Cycle Regulation and Nuclear Structure Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Cohen-Fix, Orna 301-594-2184 Section Chief
Lorenzi, Hernan 301-480-0648 Bioinformatics Support

Developmental Genomics Section​

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Developmental Genomics Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Oliver, Brian Section Chief
Bhaskar, Pradeep Kumar 301-827-7267 Biologist

Gene Expression and Regulation Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Gene Expression and Regulation Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Hinton, Deborah 301-496-9885 Section Chief
Knipling, Leslie 301-594-5094 Biologist

Genetics of Early Development

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Genetics of Early Development.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Golden, Andy 301-594-4367 Section Chief

Genetics of Organelle Biogenesis Section​

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Genetics of Organelle Biogenesis Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
O'Connell, Kevin 301-451-4557 Section Chief

Genetics of Simple Eukaryotes Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Wickner, Reed 301-496-3452 Section Chief
Edskes, Herman 301-496-1309 Staff Scientist
Liu, Yan 301-451-4558 Biologist

Physical Biochemistry Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Minton, Allen 301-496-3604 Section Chief

Protein Chaperones and Amyloid Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Masison, Daniel 301-594-1316 Section Chief
Reidy, Michael 301-594-1142 Biologist

Nuclear Organization and Gene Expression Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Nuclear Organization and Gene Expression Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Lei, Elissa 301-435-8989 Section Chief

Section on mRNA Regulation and Translation

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Section on mRNA Regulation and Translation.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Guydosh, Nicholas 301-827-2051 Acting Section Chief
Meydan Marks, Fatma Sezen 301-827-6655 Postdoctoral Fellow IRTA