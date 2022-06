Browse Staff by Office

Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch.

Chronic Kidney Disease Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Nelson, Robert robert.nelson@nih.gov 602-200-5205 Section Chief Looker, Helen helen.looker@nih.gov 602-200-5215 Staff Scientist

Diabetes Epidemiology and Clinical Research Section

Diabetes Genetic Epidemiology Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Hanson, Robert robert.hanson@nih.gov 602-200-5207 Section Chief Hsueh, Wen-Chi wen-chi.hsueh@nih.gov 602-200-5200 Staff Scientist

Diabetes Molecular Genetics Section

Obesity and Diabetes Clinical Research Section

