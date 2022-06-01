Browse Staff by Office
Molecular Medicine Branch
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Molecular Medicine Branch.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Schechter, Alan
|alan.schechter@nih.gov
|301-496-5408
|Chief
Molecular Biology and Genetics Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Schechter, Alan
|alan.schechter@nih.gov
|301-496-5408
|Section Chief
|Piknova, Barbora
|barbora.piknova@nih.gov
|301-402-2616
|Staff Scientist
Molecular Cell Biology Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Noguchi, Constance
|constance.noguchi2@nih.gov
|301-496-1163
|Section Chief
|Rogers, Heather
|heather.rogers@nih.gov
|301-496-3510
|Biologist