Molecular Medicine Branch

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Molecular Medicine Branch.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Schechter, Alan 301-496-5408 Chief

Molecular Biology and Genetics Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Schechter, Alan 301-496-5408 Section Chief
Piknova, Barbora 301-402-2616 Staff Scientist

Molecular Cell Biology Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Noguchi, Constance 301-496-1163 Section Chief
Rogers, Heather 301-496-3510 Biologist