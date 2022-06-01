Laboratory of Molecular Biology
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Laboratory of Molecular Biology.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Botos, Istvan
|istvan.botos2@nih.gov
|301-443-3595
|Staff Scientist
|Ghirlando, Rodolfo
|rodolfo.ghirlando@nih.gov
|301-451-8158
|Staff Scientist
Developmental Biology Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Krause, Michael
|michael.krause2@nih.gov
|301-402-4633
|Section Chief
|Cai, Tao
|tao.cai@nih.gov
|301-402-5320
|Staff Scientist
|Fukushige, Tetsunari
|tetsuf@intra.niddk.nih.gov
|301-594-4307
|Staff Scientist
Genetic Mechanisms Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Mizuuchi, Kiyoshi
|kiyoshi.mizuuchi2@nih.gov
|301-496-8154
|Section Chief
|Mizuuchi, Michiyo
|michiyom@niddk.nih.gov
|301-451-8163
|Staff Scientist
Mechanism of DNA Repair, Replication, and Recombination Section
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Mechanism of DNA Repair, Replication, and Recombination Section.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Research Description
|Yang, Wei
|wei.yang@nih.gov
|301-402-4645
|Section Chief
|Tian, Lan
|lan.tian@nih.gov
|301-496-7050
|Biologist
|Special Emphasis Panels Section
Molecular Genetics Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Gellert, Martin
|martin.gellert@nih.gov
|301-451-8168
|Section Chief
Molecular Virology Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Craigie, Robert
|robert.craigie2@nih.gov
|301-496-4081
|Section Chief
|Huang, Ying
|yingh@niddk.nih.gov
|301-451-7255
|Biologist
|Li, Min
|min.li1@nih.gov
|301-451-7258
|Staff Scientist
Physical Chemistry Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Felsenfeld, Gary
|gary.felsenfeld@nih.gov
|301-496-4173
|Section Chief
Protein Stability and Quality Control Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Ye, Yihong
|yihong.ye@nih.gov
|301-594-0845
|Section Chief
|Saidi, Layla
|layla.saidi@nih.gov
|301-402-4705
|Biologist
Section on Nuclear Mechanotransduction and Cell Fate Dynamics
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Section on Nuclear Mechanotransduction and Cell Fate Dynamics.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Miroshnikova, Yekaterina
|yekaterina.miroshnikova@nih.gov
|240-439-3279
|Acting Section Chief
Structural Biology of Noncoding RNAs and Ribonucleoproteins Section
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Structural Biology of Noncoding RNAs and Ribonucleoproteins Section.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Zhang, Jinwei
|jinwei.zhang@nih.gov
|301-402-4703
|Acting Section Chief
Structural Biochemistry Section
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Structural Biochemistry Section.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Dyda, Frederick
|frederick.dyda@nih.gov
|301-402-4496
|Section Chief
|Hickman, Alison
|alison.hickman2@nih.gov
|301-402-4377
|Staff Scientist
Structural Biology of Membrane Proteins Section
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Structural Biology of Membrane Proteins Section.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Buchanan, Susan
|susan.buchanan2@nih.gov
|301-594-9222
|Section Chief
|Beach, Bridgette
|bridgette.beach@nih.gov
|301-594-9215
|Biologist