U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Division of Intramural Research
  5. Laboratory of Molecular Biology
Go to Staff Directory home
Browse Staff by Office

Laboratory of Molecular Biology

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Laboratory of Molecular Biology.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Buchanan, Susan 301-594-9222 Chief
Botos, Istvan 301-443-3595 Staff Scientist
Ghirlando, Rodolfo 301-451-8158 Staff Scientist
Ye, Yihong 301-594-0845 Deputy Chief

Developmental Biology Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Krause, Michael 301-402-4633 Section Chief
Cai, Tao 301-402-5320 Staff Scientist
Fukushige, Tetsunari 301-594-4307 Staff Scientist

Genetic Mechanisms Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Mizuuchi, Kiyoshi 301-496-8154 Section Chief
Mizuuchi, Michiyo 301-451-8163 Staff Scientist

Mechanism of DNA Repair, Replication, and Recombination Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Mechanism of DNA Repair, Replication, and Recombination Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Research Description
Yang, Wei 301-402-4645 Section Chief
Tian, Lan 301-496-7050 Biologist Special Emphasis Panels Section

Molecular Genetics Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Gellert, Martin 301-451-8168 Section Chief

Molecular Virology Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Craigie, Robert 301-496-4081 Section Chief
Huang, Ying 301-451-7255 Biologist
Li, Min 301-451-7258 Staff Scientist

Physical Chemistry Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Felsenfeld, Gary 301-496-4173 Section Chief

Protein Stability and Quality Control Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Ye, Yihong 301-594-0845 Section Chief
Saidi, Layla 301-402-4705 Biologist

Section on Nuclear Mechanotransduction and Cell Fate Dynamics

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Section on Nuclear Mechanotransduction and Cell Fate Dynamics.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Miroshnikova, Yekaterina 240-439-3279 Acting Section Chief

Structural Biology of Noncoding RNAs and Ribonucleoproteins Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Structural Biology of Noncoding RNAs and Ribonucleoproteins Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Zhang, Jinwei 301-402-4703 Acting Section Chief

Structural Biochemistry Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Structural Biochemistry Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Dyda, Frederick 301-402-4496 Section Chief
Hickman, Alison 301-402-4377 Staff Scientist

Structural Biology of Membrane Proteins Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Structural Biology of Membrane Proteins Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Buchanan, Susan 301-594-9222 Section Chief
Beach, Bridgette 301-594-9215 Biologist