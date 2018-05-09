Browse Staff by Office

Laboratory of Bioorganic Chemistry

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Laboratory of Bioorganic Chemistry.

Carbohydrates Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Carbohydrates Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Kovac, Paul pavol.kovac@nih.gov 301-496-3569 Section Chief Mukherjee, Mana mana.mukherjee@nih.gov 301-435-6791 Visiting Fellow Pfister, Helene helene.pfister@nih.gov 301-435-1937 Visiting Fellow

Chemical Biology in Signaling Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Chemical Biology in Signaling Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Cheloha, Ross ross.cheloha@nih.gov 301-594-5187 Acting Section Chief

Molecular Recognition Section​

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Molecular Recognition Section​.

Molecular Signaling Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Molecular Signaling Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Wess, Jurgen jurgenw@niddk.nih.gov 301-402-3589 Section Chief Cui, Yinghong yinghong.cui@nih.gov 301-496-5736 Biologist (Lab Manager)

Natural Products Chemistry Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Natural Products Chemistry Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Research Description Bewley, Carole caroleb@intra.niddk.nih.gov 301-594-5187 Section Chief O'Connor, Robert robert.o'connor2@nih.gov 301-496-4055 Staff Scientist Zhao, Gengxiang gengxiang.zhao@nih.gov 301-435-9240 Biologist Structural biology and biochemistry of antibiotic-relevant targets and enzymes

Synthetic Bioactive Molecules Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Synthetic Bioactive Molecules Section.