Laboratory of Bioorganic Chemistry

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Laboratory of Bioorganic Chemistry.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Bewley, Carole 301-594-5187 Chief
Dudas, Steven 301-594-2568 Biologist
Kaufman, Jeanne 301-594-2493 Biologist
Lloyd, John 301-594-6161 Staff Scientist

Carbohydrates Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Carbohydrates Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Kovac, Paul 301-496-3569 Section Chief
Mukherjee, Mana 301-435-6791 Visiting Fellow
Pfister, Helene 301-435-1937 Visiting Fellow

Chemical Biology in Signaling Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Chemical Biology in Signaling Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Cheloha, Ross 301-594-5187 Acting Section Chief

Molecular Recognition Section​

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Molecular Recognition Section​.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Jacobson, Kenneth 301-496-9024 Section Chief
Gao, Zhanguo 301-402-3776 Staff Scientist
Tosh, Dilip 301-435-1934 Staff Scientist

Molecular Signaling Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Molecular Signaling Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Wess, Jurgen 301-402-3589 Section Chief
Cui, Yinghong 301-496-5736 Biologist (Lab Manager)

Natural Products Chemistry Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Natural Products Chemistry Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Research Description
Bewley, Carole 301-594-5187 Section Chief
O'Connor, Robert 301-496-4055 Staff Scientist
Zhao, Gengxiang 301-435-9240 Biologist Structural biology and biochemistry of antibiotic-relevant targets and enzymes

Synthetic Bioactive Molecules Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Synthetic Bioactive Molecules Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Appella, Daniel 301-451-1052 Section Chief