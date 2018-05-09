  1. Home
Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Reitman, Marc 301-496-6442 Chief

Clinical and Cellular Biology Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Gorden, Phillip 301-402-7340 Section Chief

Clinical Endocrinology Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Muniyappa, Ranganath 301-451-7702 Senior Research Physician

Section on Pediatric Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Chung, Stephanie 301-402-2122 Acting Section Chief

Energy Homeostasis Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Reitman, Marc 301-496-6442 Section Chief
Quiel, Juan 301-451-3389 Biologist
Xiao, Cuiying 301-496-6370 Staff Scientist

Energy Metabolism Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Chen, Kong 301-451-1636 Section Chief

Regenerative Biology Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Rane, Sushil 301-873-4619 Section Chief
Lee, Jihyeon 301-451-9849 Biologist

Section on Ethnicity and Health

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Sumner, Anne 301-402-4240 Section Chief

Section on Motivational Processes Underlying Appetite

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Section on Motivational Processes Underlying Appetite.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Krashes, Michael 301-827-0960 Section Chief
De Araujo Salgado, Isabel 301-827-0960 Post-Doc
Li, Chia 301-451-6993 Staff Scientist
Liang-Guallpa, Jing 301-827-0960 Graduate Student
Navarrete, Jovana 301-451-6993 Post-Bac

Section on Translational Diabetes and Metabolic Syndromes

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Brown, Rebecca 301-594-0609 Acting Section Chief

Section on Translational Endocrinology

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Nieman, Lynnette 301-496-8935 Section Chief

Translational Physiology Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Cypess, Aaron 301-435-9267 Acting Section Chief