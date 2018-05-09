Browse Staff by Office
Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Reitman, Marc
|marc.reitman@nih.gov
|301-496-6442
|Chief
Clinical and Cellular Biology Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Gorden, Phillip
|phillip.gorden@nih.gov
|301-402-7340
|Section Chief
Clinical Endocrinology Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Muniyappa, Ranganath
|ranganath.muniyappa@nih.gov
|301-451-7702
|Senior Research Physician
Section on Pediatric Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Chung, Stephanie
|stephanie.chung@nih.gov
|301-402-2122
|Acting Section Chief
Energy Homeostasis Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Reitman, Marc
|marc.reitman@nih.gov
|301-496-6442
|Section Chief
|Quiel, Juan
|juan.quiel@nih.gov
|301-451-3389
|Biologist
|Xiao, Cuiying
|cuiying.xiao@nih.gov
|301-496-6370
|Staff Scientist
Energy Metabolism Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Chen, Kong
|kong.chen@nih.gov
|301-451-1636
|Section Chief
Regenerative Biology Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Rane, Sushil
|ranes@nih.gov
|301-873-4619
|Section Chief
|Lee, Jihyeon
|ji-hyeon.lee@nih.gov
|301-451-9849
|Biologist
Section on Ethnicity and Health
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Sumner, Anne
|anne.sumner@nih.gov
|301-402-4240
|Section Chief
Section on Motivational Processes Underlying Appetite
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Section on Motivational Processes Underlying Appetite.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Krashes, Michael
|michael.krashes@nih.gov
|301-827-0960
|Section Chief
|De Araujo Salgado, Isabel
|isabel.dearaujosalgado@nih.gov
|301-827-0960
|Post-Doc
|Li, Chia
|chia.li@nih.gov
|301-451-6993
|Staff Scientist
|Liang-Guallpa, Jing
|jing.liang-guallpa@nih.gov
|301-827-0960
|Graduate Student
|Navarrete, Jovana
|jovana.navarrete@nih.gov
|301-451-6993
|Post-Bac
Section on Translational Diabetes and Metabolic Syndromes
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Brown, Rebecca
|rebecca.brown@nih.gov
|301-594-0609
|Acting Section Chief
Section on Translational Endocrinology
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Nieman, Lynnette
|niemanl@mail.nih.gov
|301-496-8935
|Section Chief
Translational Physiology Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Cypess, Aaron
|aaron.cypess@nih.gov
|301-435-9267
|Acting Section Chief