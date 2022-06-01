Browse Staff by Office
Laboratory of Biological Modeling
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Laboratory of Biological Modeling.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Sherman, Arthur
|arthur.sherman2@nih.gov
|301-496-4325
|Chief
Computational Medicine Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Periwal, Vipul
|vipul.periwal2@nih.gov
|240-274-9150
|Section Chief
Endocrine and Neural Dynamics Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Sherman, Arthur
|arthur.sherman2@nih.gov
|301-496-4325
|Section Chief
Integrative Physiology Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Hall, Kevin
|kevin.hall@nih.gov
|301-402-8248
|Section Chief
|Guo, Juen
|juen.guo@nih.gov
|301-496-4326
|Staff Scientist
|Zhai, Nan
|nan.zhai@nih.gov
|301-827-3324
|Nurse Practitioner
Mathematical Biology Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Chow, Carson
|carson.chow@nih.gov
|301-467-6154
|Section Chief