Browse Staff by Office
Laboratory of Cell and Molecular Biology
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Laboratory of Cell and Molecular Biology.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Hanover, John
|john.hanover@nih.gov
|301-496-0943
|Chief
|Usdin, Karen
|karenu@nih.gov
|301-496-2189
|Deputy Chief
|Quiel, Juan
|juan.quiel@nih.gov
|301-451-3389
|Technical Lab Manager
Cell Biochemistry Section
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Cell Biochemistry Section.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Hanover, John
|john.hanover@nih.gov
|301-496-0943
|Section Chief
|Abramowitz, Lara
|lara.abramowitz@nih.gov
|301-496-9405
|Staff Scientist
|Kolodrubetz, Marcella
|marcyc@intra.niddk.nih.gov
|301-594-5192
|Biologist
Gene Structure and Disease Section
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Gene Structure and Disease Section.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Usdin, Karen
|karenu@nih.gov
|301-496-2189
|Section Chief
|Kumari, Daman
|daman.kumari@nih.gov
|301-594-5260
|Staff Scientist
Genetics and Physiology Section
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Genetics and Physiology Section.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Hennighausen, Lothar
|lotharh@mail.nih.gov
|301-328-6183
|Section Chief
|Bang, So Young
|soyoung.bang@nih.gov
|301-435-8907
|Research Fellow
|Kim, Sojung
|sojung.kim@nih.gov
|301-496-8727
|Research Fellow
|Lee, Hye Kyung
|hyekyung.lee@nih.gov
|301-435-6635
|Staff Scientist
|Willi, Michaela
|michaela.willi@nih.gov
|301-443-3236
|Research Fellow
|Zeng, Xianke
|xianke.zeng@nih.gov
|301-435-8681
|Research Fellow
Genomic Structure and Function Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Furano, Anthony
|anthony.furano@nih.gov
|301-496-6180
|Section Chief
Lipid Trafficking and Organelle Biogenesis Section
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Prinz, William
|williamp@intra.niddk.nih.gov
|301-451-4592
|Section Chief
|Toulmay, Alexandre
|alexandre.toulmay@nih.gov
|301-451-4591
|Staff Scientist
RNA Biology Section
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the RNA Biology Section.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Haase, Astrid
|astrid.haase@nih.gov
|301-451-5125
|Acting Section Chief
Structural Cell Biology Section
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Structural Cell Biology Section.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Hinshaw, Jenny
|jenny.hinshaw@nih.gov
|301-594-0842
|Section Chief
|Chan, Lieza
|lieza.chan@nih.gov
|301-827-3604
|Postbaccalaureate Fellow
|Harrison, Jonathan
|jonathan.harrison@nih.gov
|301-594-0842
|PostBac Fellow
|Jimah, John
|john.jimah@nih.gov
|301-435-3484
|Postdoctoral Fellow
|Kehr, Andrew
|andrew.kehr@nih.gov
|301-435-3485
|Postdoctoral Fellow
|Kundu, Nidhi
|nidhi.kundu@nih.gov
|443-546-5657
|Postdoctoral Fellow
|Mikolaj, Melissa
|melissa.mikolaj@nih.gov
|301-451-8173
|Postdoctoral Fellow
|Stanton, Abigail
|abigail.stanton@nih.gov
|301-594-0842
|Postbaccalaureate Fellow