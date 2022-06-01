U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Laboratory of Cell and Molecular Biology



Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Hanover, John 301-496-0943 Chief
Usdin, Karen 301-496-2189 Deputy Chief
Quiel, Juan 301-451-3389 Technical Lab Manager

Cell Biochemistry Section

Cell Biochemistry Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Hanover, John 301-496-0943 Section Chief
Abramowitz, Lara 301-496-9405 Staff Scientist
Kolodrubetz, Marcella 301-594-5192 Biologist

Gene Structure and Disease Section

Gene Structure and Disease Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Usdin, Karen 301-496-2189 Section Chief
Kumari, Daman 301-594-5260 Staff Scientist

Genetics and Physiology Section

Genetics and Physiology Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Hennighausen, Lothar 301-328-6183 Section Chief
Bang, So Young 301-435-8907 Research Fellow
Kim, Sojung 301-496-8727 Research Fellow
Lee, Hye Kyung 301-435-6635 Staff Scientist
Willi, Michaela 301-443-3236 Research Fellow
Zeng, Xianke 301-435-8681 Research Fellow

Genomic Structure and Function Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Furano, Anthony 301-496-6180 Section Chief

Lipid Trafficking and Organelle Biogenesis Section​

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Prinz, William 301-451-4592 Section Chief
Toulmay, Alexandre 301-451-4591 Staff Scientist

RNA Biology Section

RNA Biology Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Haase, Astrid 301-451-5125 Acting Section Chief

Structural Cell Biology Section

Structural Cell Biology Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Hinshaw, Jenny 301-594-0842 Section Chief
Chan, Lieza 301-827-3604 Postbaccalaureate Fellow
Harrison, Jonathan 301-594-0842 PostBac Fellow
Jimah, John 301-435-3484 Postdoctoral Fellow
Kehr, Andrew 301-435-3485 Postdoctoral Fellow
Kundu, Nidhi 443-546-5657 Postdoctoral Fellow
Mikolaj, Melissa 301-451-8173 Postdoctoral Fellow
Stanton, Abigail 301-594-0842 Postbaccalaureate Fellow