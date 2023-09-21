Investigator Award to Support Mentoring of Early Career Researchers from Diverse Backgrounds
Purpose
The purpose of this award is to provide protected effort and resources to established, NIDDK-funded, mentors to provide high quality mentoring to graduate students and postdoctoral fellows from diverse backgrounds, including those from underrepresented groups.
NIDDK funding announcement: RFA-DK-22-012
Award Structure
NIDDK will provide salary for levels of effort between 3-6 person-months (or 25 and 50% full-time professional effort). NIDDK will contribute up to $10,000 per year for the following expenses:
- Mentor training courses for the PD/PI.
- PD/PI and mentee travel to research meetings or mentorship training and networking events.
- Registration fees for workshops, courses, or didactic training focused on career development activities for mentees.
- Other relevant opportunities proposed by the applicant/awardee if well justified and approved by NIDDK officials.