Investigator Award to Support Mentoring of Early Career Researchers from Diverse Backgrounds

Purpose

The purpose of this award is to provide protected effort and resources to established, NIDDK-funded, mentors to provide high quality mentoring to graduate students and postdoctoral fellows from diverse backgrounds, including those from underrepresented groups.

Award Structure

NIDDK will provide salary for levels of effort between 3-6 person-months (or 25 and 50% full-time professional effort). NIDDK will contribute up to $10,000 per year for the following expenses:

Mentor training courses for the PD/PI.

PD/PI and mentee travel to research meetings or mentorship training and networking events.

Registration fees for workshops, courses, or didactic training focused on career development activities for mentees.

Other relevant opportunities proposed by the applicant/awardee if well justified and approved by NIDDK officials.

NIDDK Program Staff