NIH/National Medical Association Travel Award

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Medical Association (NMA) provide travel awards to participate in the NIH/NMA Academic Career Development Workshop. Several NIH Institutes and Centers contribute to the program including the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) which coordinates the program in addition to Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI), and the Office of Research on Women’s Health (ORWH).

Recipients of the NIH/NMA Travel Award are senior residents, fellows, and junior faculty who are interested in pursuing careers in biomedical research and/or academic medicine. Participants are encouraged to attend the NMA’s Annual Convention and Scientific Assembly.

NMA Annual Convention & Scientific Assembly Date:

July 17 - 21, 2021 Award Application Deadline:

May 28, 2021, 11:59 p.m. ET Learn More

This year’s Academic Career Development Workshop will take place virtually on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Award Highlights

Paid conference registration

Academic career development workshop

Eligibility

Applicants must:

Be a member of a nationally underrepresented group in biomedical or behavioral research

Be interested in membership in the National Medical Association

Be a senior resident, fellow, post-doctoral scientist, or early stage investigator

Be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or legal permanent resident

Not have received travel support under this announcement in previous years

Award recipients must attend the entire NIH/NMA Academic Career Development Workshop. Further, it is strongly encouraged that recipients attend the other NMA conference functions as well.

Application Process

Gather Required Documents

It is recommended that you prepare the following required documents in advance of starting your application:

Personal statement - Describe your research interests, career ambitions, and how attending the program will influence your training and development

- Describe your research interests, career ambitions, and how attending the program will influence your training and development Curriculum vita (CV) - CV Template (PDF, 30 KB)

- CV Template (PDF, 30 KB) Letter of support - From the Chairperson or Director of the training program, indicating how the applicant will continue to be supported in his/her pursuit of a career in academic medicine.

Create an account

If you are eligible to apply for a travel award, you will need to create an account via the online application system. The application system will become available January 18, 2021.

Submit the Application

Fill out the form in the online application system and upload your documents. All application materials must be submitted through the system.

Application Deadlines

Applications will be accepted from January 18, 2021 until May 28, 2021.

Selection Process

The NIH/NMA Travel Award Review Committee will review the applications and select awardees based on policies and provisions of the NIH governing administrative awards.

Award recipients will be announced no later than late June 2021.

NIDDK Staff Contact

Katrina Serrano, Ph.D.