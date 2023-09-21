DiabDocs National K12 Physician Scientist Career Development Program

Most recent NIDDK funding announcement: RFA-DK-21-019

Program Description

The purpose of the DiabDocs Program is to support the early career development of a diverse cohort of physicians committed to diabetes research. DiabDocs is a single highly collaborative national program, providing protected effort and research funds for physician-scientists in diabetes research across the country. While the majority of the funding is through the Special Diabetes Program for type 1 diabetes research, the opportunity also includes NIDDK funding for Scholars doing research in type 2 diabetes. The program is not intended to supplant individual K23/K08 awards, but to lead to future successful individual K awards, or other independent NIH grant awards.

Active Sites