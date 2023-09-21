DiabDocs National K12 Physician Scientist Career Development Program
Program Description
The purpose of the DiabDocs Program is to support the early career development of a diverse cohort of physicians committed to diabetes research. DiabDocs is a single highly collaborative national program, providing protected effort and research funds for physician-scientists in diabetes research across the country. While the majority of the funding is through the Special Diabetes Program for type 1 diabetes research, the opportunity also includes NIDDK funding for Scholars doing research in type 2 diabetes. The program is not intended to supplant individual K23/K08 awards, but to lead to future successful individual K awards, or other independent NIH grant awards.
Active Sites
The program is led by Drs. David Maahs (Stanford University) and Linda DiMeglio (Indiana University School of Medicine) (multi-PIs). Scholars may be appointed anywhere in the country and remain at their home institution with local mentors. In addition to direct support, Scholars participate in career development programs. Mentors are also provided with programs to enhance their mentoring skills and shared resources. DiabDocs is intended to enhance the identification and career development of physicians from groups under-represented in medicine and science (DiabDiversity). Many resources are freely available through the DiabDocs program website to assist Scholar-applicants and others interested in pursuing a career in diabetes research.