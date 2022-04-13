Travel & Scholarship Awards

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) in conjunction with the Office of Research on Women’s Health of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the National Medical Association (NMA) are pleased to announce opportunities for travel awards for residents and fellows to attend the NMA’s Annual Convention and Scientific Assembly. The awards are intended for residents and fellows who are preparing for careers in academic medicine- especially those who are interested in research in disease areas that disproportionately impact the health of underserved communities.

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) in conjunction with the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA), are pleased to announce opportunities for travel awards for residents and fellows to attend the NHMA’s Annual Conference. The awards are intended for residents and fellows who are pursuing careers in biomedical research and/or academic medicine. The awardees will be expected to attend a full day workshop which will provide residents and fellows with a venue to discuss the importance of diversity in research and academia, and to learn about NIH funding mechanisms. The workshop will also give the attendees the opportunity to understand the interconnectedness of clinical practice and research and how to transform this into a career path in academic medicine. The workshop will enable the travel awardees to network and speak with NIDDK and NHMA staff. Finally, the workshop aims for fellows and residents to walk away with tangible resources and skills that will continue to empower young Hispanic physicians to lead efforts in improving the health of Hispanic and other underserved populations.

Scholarship awards are available to undergraduate students to attend the Association of American Indian Physicians (AAIP) Annual Meeting. The AAIP Annual Meeting and Health Conference boasts experts and leaders in American Indian/Alaska Native healthcare and policy making issues. Presentations include information on current trends, policies, research, and practice issues concerning American Indians/Alaska Natives. Interested students, please contact AAIP.