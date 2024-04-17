NIH/Latino Medical Student Association LIDEReS in Research Travel Award

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), in conjunction with the Latino Medical Student Association (LMSA), provides travel awards to participate in the NIH/LMSA LHS+ Identity, Development, Empowerment, and Resources Seminar (LIDEReS) in Research. Participants are residents, fellows, postdocs, and junior faculty who are interested in pursuing careers in biomedical research and/or academic medicine.

Academic career development in biomedical research and/or academic medicine.

Networking experience for residents, fellows, postdocs, and junior faculty

Accepting applications in November 2024.

Have questions? Email the Program Director.

Award Highlights

Research/Academic career development workshops and networking

Round trip economy class airline tickets

Hotel accommodations and per diem

Eligibility

Applicants must:

Be a member of a nationally underrepresented group in biomedical or behavioral research

Be an intern/resident, fellow, post-doctoral scientist, or early stage investigator

Be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or legal permanent resident

Not have received travel support under this announcement in previous years

**Applicants with federal appointments may apply; however, this program will not be able to reimburse any costs. This includes for example (1) employees from the Veterans Administration with any level federal salary support/ percent effort or (2) trainees who are part of a joint NIH -academia training program.**

Also, award recipients must attend the entire NIH/LMSA LIDEReS in Research event in order to receive any reimbursement.

Application Process

Gather Required Documents

It is recommended that you prepare the following required documents in advance of starting your application:

1-page letter of interest (Format requirements: Times New Roman, 1.5 line spacing,

A signed letter of recommendation from a faculty member/LMSA faculty or staff advisor/medical school leader (Dean of the Medical School, Dean of Research, Dean of GME; Program Director; Chairperson; etc.) who will follow-up with you regarding your research interests and how your institution will support your interests. The letter should also confirm your full participation in the seminar and describe any financial resources to help you participate in the entire program. (Format requirements: Times New Roman, 1.5 spacing, 1-inch margins)

CV (If you are uncertain how to develop or format a CV reach out to your institutional office for faculty affairs or use the following CV Template (PDF, 30 KB)

Submit the Application

Fill out the online application with uploaded documents.

All application materials must be submitted through the system.

Application Deadlines

The application period has closed.

Selection Process

The NIH/LMSA LIDEReS in Research Travel Award Review Committee will review the applications and select awardees based on policies and provisions of the NIH governing administrative awards.

NIDDK Program Email Contact

Katrina Serrano, Ph.D.