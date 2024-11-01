NIDDK Partnerships with Professional Societies

Purpose

The goal of this program is to promote the research careers of early career individuals from diverse backgrounds, including those from nationally underrepresented groups, who are prepared to pursue careers in biomedical, behavioral, clinical, or social sciences research. Professional societies are well-equipped to assist in this effort by providing an environment for education, research, information dissemination, networking, and mentoring opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds who are interested in research careers pertinent to the society’s and NIDDK’s missions.

Most recent NIDDK funding announcement: RFA-DK-22-004

Program Description

Professional societies should develop educational programs and activities that focus on courses for skills development and mentoring. The total project period for an application may not exceed 5 years. Although the size of award may vary with the scope of the research education program application, the total direct costs are limited to $135,000 annually.