The Director of the NIDDK created the Office of Minority Health Research Coordination (OMHRC) to address the burden of diseases and disorders that disproportionately impact the health of minority populations. The OMHRC director serves as an important conduit through which communities can provide relevant input into program and initiative development. It is our mission to collaborate with other NIH offices, Centers, and Institutes in developing plans and funding opportunities in areas of significant disparities of mutual interest, such as diabetes, obesity, nutrition-related disorders, hepatitis C, gallbladder disease, H. pylori infection, sickle cell disease, kidney diseases, and complications from infection with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

The OMHRC helps to implement the Institute’s strategic plan for health disparities and builds on its strong partnership with the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities at the NIH. The OMHRC also interacts with program staff in developing initiatives to train new and young investigators who are underrepresented in biomedical research. The OMHRC tracks and evaluates the Institute’s progress in training underrepresented racial and ethnic minorities in biomedical research.

Office Staff

