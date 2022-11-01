R15: Academic Research Enhancement Awards (AREA)

Most recent NIDDK funding announcements: PAR-21-155 (no clinical trials)

The R15 at NIDDK

NIH established the Academic Research Enhancement Award (AREA) to stimulate research at educational institutions that provide baccalaureate training for a significant number of the nation's research scientists, but that have not been major recipients of NIH support. NIDDK considers AREA applications for research in all scientific areas related to its mission.

NIDDK has refocused its R15 program. Any R15 applications for NIDDK support must be submitted to PAR-21-155 "Academic Research Enhancement Award for Undergraduate-Focused Institutions". R15 applicants should also be aware of changes to the NIH AREA/R15 program per NOT-OD-19-015.

Please note the following important updates to the NIDDK’s R15 program associated with PAR-21-155:

Institutional eligibility is limited to undergraduate-focused institutions or academic components within an institution in which the undergraduate student enrollment is greater than the graduate student enrollment. The research team must be composed primarily of undergraduate students.

At the time of application submission, all the non-health professional components of the institution together must not have received support from the NIH totaling more than $6 million per year (in both direct and F&A/indirect costs) in 4 of the last 7 years. All types of Health Professional Schools are ineligible to apply and are not considered in this calculation.

A signed letter is required from the Provost or similar official with institution-wide responsibility verifying the eligibility of the applicant institution at the time of application submission according to the eligibility criteria. The former "List of Ineligible Institutions" does not apply to the PAR-21-155 FOA.

Funding

Applicants may request support for up to a total of $300,000 in direct costs (plus applicable indirect costs) for a period of up to 3 years.

Principal Investigator

Principal investigators are expected to conduct most of their research at their own institutions, although limited access to special facilities or equipment at another institution is permitted.

Principal Investigators

must have a primary faculty appointment at an AREA-eligible institution

cannot be the PI of an active NIH research grant at the time the AREA grant is awarded

cannot be awarded more than one AREA grant at a time

If multiple PD/PIs are proposed

each must have an appointment at an AREA-eligible institution

none may be the PD/PI of an active NIH grant at the time of award of an AREA grant

Staff Contact

Karl Malik, Ph.D.