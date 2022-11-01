P50: Specialized Center Grant
Most recent NIDDK funding announcement: RFA-DK-21-024
The P50 at NIDDK
NIDDK currently funds its Pediatric Centers of Excellence in Nephrology through the P50 mechanism. The Pediatric Centers of Excellence in Nephrology support both basic and clinical research on pediatric kidney disease. The emphases for this program are several-fold:
- to continue to attract new scientific expertise into the study of human pediatric physiology and kidney disorders in humans and in disease models
- to encourage multidisciplinary research focused on the causes of these diseases in these areas
- to explore new areas with translational potential
- to design Developmental Research (DR)/Pilot and Feasibility (P&F) studies which should lead to new and innovative approaches to study kidney disease in the pediatric population, and the eventual submission of competitive investigator-initiated R01 research grant applications.
These Centers complement the O’Brien Kidney and Urological Research Centers.
Deadlines
RFAs are issued every 5 years.