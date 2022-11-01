P50: Specialized Center Grant

Most recent NIDDK funding announcement: RFA-DK-21-024

The P50 at NIDDK

NIDDK currently funds its Pediatric Centers of Excellence in Nephrology through the P50 mechanism. The Pediatric Centers of Excellence in Nephrology support both basic and clinical research on pediatric kidney disease. The emphases for this program are several-fold:

to continue to attract new scientific expertise into the study of human pediatric physiology and kidney disorders in humans and in disease models to encourage multidisciplinary research focused on the causes of these diseases in these areas to explore new areas with translational potential to design Developmental Research (DR)/Pilot and Feasibility (P&F) studies which should lead to new and innovative approaches to study kidney disease in the pediatric population, and the eventual submission of competitive investigator-initiated R01 research grant applications.

These Centers complement the O’Brien Kidney and Urological Research Centers.

Deadlines

RFAs are issued every 5 years.

Staff Contact

Susan Mendley, M.D.