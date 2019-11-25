NIDDK Collaborative Grants Comparison
The complexity of biomedical science often requires the input and expertise of multiple collaborating investigators working as a team. Currently, NIDDK uses select grant mechanisms to foster multi-disciplinary, collaborative research projects. The table below provides a comparison of the administrative and scientific aspects of the Multi-PI R01, and the High Impact, Interdisciplinary Science (RC2) grant mechanisms.
Administrative Considerations
|Multiple-Principal Investigator Initiated Research Project (Multi-PI R01)
|High Impact, Interdisciplinary Science (RC2)
|
Funding Opportunity Announcement
|PA-19-056 (clinical trial not allowed) and PA-19-055 (clinical trial required)
|PAR-19-202
|Typical Budget (Direct Costs per Year)
|Up to $499,999. Higher budgets may be requested with NIDDK approval
|Usually greater than $500K. Budgets vary and have no cap
|Required Pre-Approval
|Applicants requesting $500K or more in Direct Costs must contact NIDDK Program Staff at least 6 weeks prior to submission
|Applicants requesting $500K or more in Direct Costs must contact NIDDK Program Staff at least 6 weeks prior to submission
|Recommended Pre-Approval
|Applicants are always encouraged to develop studies in consultation with the NIDDK. However, there is no formal recommended timeline for these discuss
|Applicants are strongly encouraged to discuss proposed studies with NIDDK staff and generate the Pre-Approval letter at least 3 months, and preferably 6 months, before submission
|Average Number of Investigators
|2 to 3
|3 to 4
|Application Review
|Center for Scientific Review
|NIDDK Special Emphasis Panel
|Organization
|Two or more PIs working collaboratively to address two or more related Specific Aims
|An interdisciplinary research team that provides an integrative plan of working together to address a single, complex challenge
Scientific Considerations
|Multiple-Principal Investigator Initiated Research Project (Multi-PI R01)
|High Impact, Interdisciplinary Science (RC2)
|Scientific Scope
|Focused project to address an overall hypothesis
|Single project using an interdisciplinary approach to generate a research resource for the broader community, which may include discovery-based or hypothesis-generating science
|Preliminary Data
|Supporting preliminary data is essential
|Preliminary data is not required, but evidence that study is feasible should be presented
|Prior Collaboration Among PIs
|Not Required, but demonstrated prior successful collaboration would significantly strengthen study
|Not Required, but the interdisciplinary research team should provide an integrative plan for working together
|New Research versus Extension of Previous Research
|New studies or extensions of current or previous research efforts
|High impact ideas that may lay the foundation for new fields of research