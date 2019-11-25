NIDDK Collaborative Grants Comparison

  1. Home
The complexity of biomedical science often requires the input and expertise of multiple collaborating investigators working as a team.  Currently, NIDDK uses select grant mechanisms to foster multi-disciplinary, collaborative research projects. The table below provides a comparison of the administrative and scientific aspects of the Multi-PI R01, and the High Impact, Interdisciplinary Science (RC2) grant mechanisms.

Administrative Considerations

Funding Opportunity Announcement
 PA-19-056 (clinical trial not allowed) and PA-19-055 (clinical trial required) PAR-19-202
Typical Budget (Direct Costs per Year) Up to $499,999. Higher budgets may be requested with NIDDK approval Usually greater than $500K. Budgets vary and have no cap
Required Pre-Approval Applicants requesting $500K or more in Direct Costs must contact NIDDK Program Staff at least 6 weeks prior to submission Applicants requesting $500K or more in Direct Costs must contact NIDDK Program Staff at least 6 weeks prior to submission
Recommended Pre-Approval Applicants are always encouraged to develop studies in consultation with the NIDDK. However, there is no formal recommended timeline for these discuss Applicants are strongly encouraged to discuss proposed studies with NIDDK staff and generate the Pre-Approval letter at least 3 months, and preferably 6 months, before submission
Average Number of Investigators 2 to 3 3 to 4
Application Review Center for Scientific Review NIDDK Special Emphasis Panel
Organization Two or more PIs working collaboratively to address two or more related Specific Aims An interdisciplinary research team that provides an integrative plan of working together to address a single, complex challenge

Scientific Considerations

Scientific Scope Focused project to address an overall hypothesis Single project using an interdisciplinary approach to generate a research resource for the broader community, which may include discovery-based or hypothesis-generating science
Preliminary Data Supporting preliminary data is essential Preliminary data is not required, but evidence that study is feasible should be presented
Prior Collaboration Among PIs Not Required, but demonstrated prior successful collaboration would significantly strengthen study Not Required, but the interdisciplinary research team should provide an integrative plan for working together
New Research versus Extension of Previous Research New studies or extensions of current or previous research efforts High impact ideas that may lay the foundation for new fields of research