Understanding Erectile Dysfunction

Healthy Moments Episode: June 27, 2022

You’ve seen the TV ads about erectile dysfunction, or ED. Did you know that it affects between 15 and 30 million men in the U.S.?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Erectile dysfunction, sometimes called impotence, is a condition that affects a man’s ability to engage in sexual activity. The most common cause is damage to nerves, blood vessels, and tissues—and that damage is often a result of diabetes, kidney disease, or heart disease. If you are experiencing ED, it’s important to tell your doctor.

ED is treatable at any age. In addition to oral medications, treatments can include counseling, surgery, injections, and external devices.

This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.