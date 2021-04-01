NIH/National Hispanic Medical Association Travel Award

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), in conjunction with the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA), provides travel awards to participate in the NIDDK Academic Career Development Workshop, which will be held on March 18-19, 2021. Participants are senior residents, fellows, and junior faculty within 3 years of completion of fellowship who are interested in pursuing careers in biomedical research and/or academic medicine. Participants may also attend the NHMA Annual Conference on March 17 - 20, 2021.

24th Annual NHMA Conference Dates:

NIDDK Academic Career Development Workshop, March 18-19, 2021.

NHMA Annual Conference, March 17 – 20, 2021. Award Application Deadline:

OPEN September 28, 2020 to January 29, 2021 Location:

Virtual



This year’s NIDDK Academic Career Development Workshop will take place on Thursday and Friday, March 18-19, 2021.

Award Highlights

Virtual workshop on Academic Career Development

Eligibility

Applicants must:

Be a member of a nationally underrepresented group in biomedical or behavioral research

Be interested in membership in the National Hispanic Medical Association

Be a senior resident, fellow, post-doctoral scientist, or early stage investigator

Be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or legal permanent resident

Not have received travel support under this announcement or similar announcement in previous years

**Applicants with federal appointments may apply; however, this program will not be able to reimburse any costs. This includes for example (1) employees from the Veterans Administration with any level federal salary support/ percent effort or (2) trainees who are part of a joint NIH -academia training program.**

Also, award recipients must attend the entire NIDDK Academic Career Development Workshop in order to receive any reimbursement. We strongly encourage recipients to attend other NHMA conference functions.

Application Process

Gather Required Documents

It is recommended that you prepare the following required documents in advance of starting your application:

Personal statement - Describe your research interests, academic career ambitions, and how attending the program will influence your training and academic career development

- Describe your research interests, academic career ambitions, and how attending the program will influence your training and academic career development Curriculum vita (CV) - CV Template (PDF, 30 KB)

- CV Template (PDF, 30 KB) Letter of support - From the Chairperson or Director of the training program, indicating how the applicant will continue to be supported in his/her pursuit of a career in academic medicine.

Create an account

If you are eligible to apply for a travel award, you will need to create an account via the online application system. The application system will become available September 28, 2020.

Submit the Application

Fill out the form in the online application system and upload your documents. All application materials must be submitted through the application system.

Application Deadlines

Applications will be accepted from September 28, 2020 until January 29, 2021.

Selection Process

The NIDDK/NHMA Travel Award Review Committee will review the applications and select awardees based on policies and provisions of the NIH governing administrative awards.

Award recipients will be announced no later than late February 2021.

NIDDK Program Email Contact

Katrina Serrano, Ph.D.