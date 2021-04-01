NIH/National Hispanic Medical Association Travel Award
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), in conjunction with the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA), provides travel awards to participate in the NIDDK Academic Career Development Workshop, which will be held on March 18-19, 2021. Participants are senior residents, fellows, and junior faculty within 3 years of completion of fellowship who are interested in pursuing careers in biomedical research and/or academic medicine. Participants may also attend the NHMA Annual Conference on March 17 - 20, 2021.
This year’s NIDDK Academic Career Development Workshop will take place on Thursday and Friday, March 18-19, 2021.
Award Highlights
- Virtual workshop on Academic Career Development
Eligibility
Applicants must:
- Be a member of a nationally underrepresented group in biomedical or behavioral research
- Be interested in membership in the National Hispanic Medical Association
- Be a senior resident, fellow, post-doctoral scientist, or early stage investigator
- Be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or legal permanent resident
- Not have received travel support under this announcement or similar announcement in previous years
**Applicants with federal appointments may apply; however, this program will not be able to reimburse any costs. This includes for example (1) employees from the Veterans Administration with any level federal salary support/ percent effort or (2) trainees who are part of a joint NIH -academia training program.**
Also, award recipients must attend the entire NIDDK Academic Career Development Workshop in order to receive any reimbursement. We strongly encourage recipients to attend other NHMA conference functions.
Application Process
Gather Required Documents
It is recommended that you prepare the following required documents in advance of starting your application:
- Personal statement - Describe your research interests, academic career ambitions, and how attending the program will influence your training and academic career development
- Curriculum vita (CV) - CV Template (PDF, 30 KB)
- Letter of support - From the Chairperson or Director of the training program, indicating how the applicant will continue to be supported in his/her pursuit of a career in academic medicine.
Create an account
If you are eligible to apply for a travel award, you will need to create an account via the online application system. The application system will become available September 28, 2020.
Submit the Application
Fill out the form in the online application system and upload your documents. All application materials must be submitted through the application system.
Application Deadlines
Applications will be accepted from September 28, 2020 until January 29, 2021.
Selection Process
The NIDDK/NHMA Travel Award Review Committee will review the applications and select awardees based on policies and provisions of the NIH governing administrative awards.
Award recipients will be announced no later than late February 2021.