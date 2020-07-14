  1. Home
Hemodialysis Opioid Prescription Effort (HOPE) Consortium

Part of NIH’s HEAL initiativeSM, the Hemodialysis Opioid Prescription Effort (HOPE) consortium addresses the prescripton of opioid medications in the ESRD hemodialysis population.

NIDDK Participation in NIH’s HEAL

In conjunction with NIH’s HEAL initiative, NIDDK proposed the Hemodialysis Opioid Prescription Effort (HOPE) consortium as a means of addressing opioid use within the U.S. End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) hemodialysis program.
The NIDDK will focus on

  • pain in U.S. ESRD hemodialysis patients
  • reduction of chronic opioid prescriptions for the ESRD population
  • behaviorial, cognitive, and medical interventions to reduce the number of opioid prescriptions in ESRD hemodialysis patients

About the HOPE Consortium

The HOPE consortium is composed of eight Clinical Centers and a Scientific and Data Research Center. The consortium will deliver a pain coping skills intervention and will offer buprenorphine to reduce dependence on opioids in selected hemodialysis patients.

Funding Opportunities

NIDDK offers the following funding opportunities for HOPE

HEAL Initiative: Integrated Approach to Pain and Opioid Use in Hemodialysis Patients: The Hemodialysis Opioid Prescription Effort (HOPE) consortium

About NIH’s HEAL initiative

The National Institutes of Health HEAL (Helping to End Addiction Long-termSM) Initiative is a trans-agency effort focused on improving prevention and treatment strategies for opioid misuse and addiction, and enhancing pain management. Launched in April 2018 with funding from Congress, the opioid HEAL Initiative, brings new hope for people, families, and communities affected by the national public health crisis.

Staff Contact

Paul Kimmel

