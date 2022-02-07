Advancing Research and Serving Scientists and Society

Healthy Moments Episode: Feb. 7, 2022

Download the MP3 audio file

DR. RODGERS: Every day, scientists, health professionals, and the public use resources provided by the National Library of Medicine to better understand health issues and research.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

My colleague, Dr. Patti Brennan, director of the National Library of Medicine, or NLM, explains.

DR. BRENNAN: NLM’s research and information services are at the center of health research innovation. As the world’s largest biomedical library, our resources help power scientific discoveries.

We hold vast amounts of data and information in our collections. We have journals, historical books, and databases of genetic sequences. We conduct research and connect people to trusted health information to advance science and improve health.

NLM’s resources are available online, 24/7. Learn more at nlm.nih.gov.

DR. RODGERS: For more information, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.