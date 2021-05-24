COVID-19: What We Know So Far

Healthy Moments Episode: May 24, 2021

DR. RODGERS: Protect yourself and others with reliable COVID-19 news and recommendations.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.

My colleague, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH, explains.

DR. FAUCI: What we know about COVID-19 is changing, and researchers around the world are working hard to learn more about the virus and its variants. Here’s what we do know:

There are several variants of the virus that cause COVID-19 in the United States and globally. The best way to protect yourself from any of these strains is to get vaccinated.

All versions of the vaccine will help protect you from getting COVID-19.

Before and after you get the vaccine, wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet away from others, avoid crowds and gatherings (particularly indoors), and wash your hands.

You can find accurate and credible information about COVID-19 and vaccines on the CDC’s website: cdc.gov/vaccines.

