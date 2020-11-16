Developing a Plan for Youth Who Have Diabetes

Healthy Moments Episode: Nov. 16, 2020

DR. RODGERS: Diabetes is one of the most common chronic conditions in school-age children in the United States. Help your child by developing a diabetes management plan.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague, Dr. William Cefalu, director of the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, explains.

DR. CEFALU: Creating a personal diabetes management plan for your child who has diabetes is very important. Your child’s self-care plan may include steps to follow a healthy meal plan, get regular physical activity, be aware of their blood glucose level, learn how to cope with stress, get enough sleep, and take insulin and other medications as prescribed.

Work with your child’s diabetes health care team to create and make changes to the diabetes self-care plan as needed.

DR. RODGERS: This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.