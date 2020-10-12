For Better Work-Life Balance, Include Physical Activity

Healthy Moments Episode: Oct. 12, 2020

DR. RODGERS: Finding time for physical activity while juggling work, family, and personal needs can be tough—but there are ways to strike a healthy balance.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Laila Ali—world-class athlete, fitness and wellness advocate, TV host, founder of the Laila Ali Lifestyle Brand, home chef, and mother of two—explains.

LAILA ALI: In my hectic life, daily exercise keeps me balanced. It relaxes me, helps me be more creative, and energizes me so I can be more present for my loved ones.

Regular exercise can make your work-life balancing act a little easier, too—without taking time away from your job or family. Try signing up for free family fitness classes, taking walks on lunch breaks, or dancing or biking with your kids.

Put the activity on your calendar. Make it a priority, just like a doctor’s visit or a work meeting.

DR. RODGERS: For more tips, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.