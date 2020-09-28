Getting Involved in the COVID-19 Prevention Trials Network

Healthy Moments Episode: Sept. 28, 2020

The COVID-19 Prevention Network is looking for volunteers to test vaccines for coronavirus. Find out how to participate at CoronaVirusPreventionNetwork.org.

DR. RODGERS: The COVID-19 Prevention Network is looking for volunteers to test vaccines for coronavirus. Learn how you can participate.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH, explains.

DR. FAUCI: The COVE Study is testing a vaccine to prevent illness in people who are exposed to coronavirus in their everyday lives. The vaccine is not made from the virus, but from a genetic code that helps the body’s immune system fight the virus. The vaccine cannot cause infection or make someone sick with SARS-Coronavirus-2, leading to COVID-19 disease.

For vaccines to be effective for everyone, it’s crucial that a variety of people take part in these clinical trials. To find out how you can participate, visit CoronaVirusPreventionNetwork.org.

DR. RODGERS: For more information, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.