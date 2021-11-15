Getting Support for Your Changing Lifestyle

Healthy Moments Episode: Nov. 15, 2021

If you have prediabetes, one way to lower your risk for type 2 diabetes is to get support.

Download the MP3 audio file

DR. RODGERS: One way to lower your risk for type 2 diabetes is to get support.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Debbie Allen—legendary director, producer, actress, and founder of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy—explains.

MS. ALLEN: I have engaged my whole family to support me in the prediabetes diagnosis by curbing intake of sugars, alcohol, and we’re always a very active family. So they’re kind of on the lookout for me. My son will grab the spoon if he sees me eating ice cream. I have grandchildren now. So my being healthy is very important, not just to me but to my family. I think that’s a beautiful thing—that the family is also on alert for themselves.

DR. RODGERS: Follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.