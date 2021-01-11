What Is Hypothyroidism?

Healthy Moments Episode: Jan. 11, 2021

Did you know that about 5 percent of the U.S. population has hypothyroidism and that women are much more likely to develop this disorder?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, bringing you Healthy Moments from the NIH. I’m the director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases.

Thyroid hormone regulates metabolism, which is the way your body uses energy, and it affects nearly every organ in your body. Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough hormone to meet your body’s needs. Common symptoms include fatigue, weight gain, dry thinning hair, heavy or irregular menstrual periods, and depression.

The good news is that hypothyroidism, once diagnosed, is easily treated with synthetic hormone. And for more information on thyroid conditions, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.